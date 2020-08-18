Bajaj Finserv Flexi Loan - An instant source of finance for Government employees

18 August 2020 12:26 IST

Handling your personal finances smartly plays a major role in maintaining overall financial well-being. However, there will always be situations, such as emergencies, which demand more from your financial reserves. If unprepared, these situations can exert quite a strain on your savings and limit wealth generation. In such instances, you have the option of relying on options such as an instant personal loan.

In fact, if you are employed at a government enterprise and looking for quick funds, a Bajaj Finserv Flexi Personal Loan for government employees offers quick access to funds and is customised to suit public officials. It is offered at attractive interest rates and minimal documentation, which makes it a suitable funding option. To know more about Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan for government employees, Click here.

It offers features such as multiple online withdrawals with no added documentation and allows you to make part-payments at zero charges. You can use it to address urgent medical needs, education expenses of your children, home improvement requirements or even debt consolidation. To know how the Flexi Loan can offer instant finance, read on.

Offers a sizable, collateral-free loan amount

With this loan, you get access to a sizable sanction of up to Rs.25 lakh. Moreover, you don’t have to pledge any asset to qualify for it. The amount you get is based on your financial profile alone. Moreover, this sanction has no spending restrictions. So, you can use it to fund any expenses or obligations that come your way. This includes consolidating debt, paying medical bills, making emergency home renovations or even financing travel.

Gives you the benefit of instant approval

A major perk of the Flexi Personal Loan is that you get access to cash instantly. This makes it a viable go-to option in emergencies, when you don’t have the luxury of time. Such a benefit is possible because you can apply for the personal loan online and within just a few minutes by filling a simple form. Owing to the simple eligibility criteria and minimal requirement for documentation, you can secure approval quickly and have the amount you withdraw disbursed to you within the same day*.

Allows you to borrow freely without restriction

With the Flexi Personal Loan, you borrow from a pre-approved loan limit whenever you need the funds. Meaning, you can borrow as many times as you need without making new applications. This makes it easy to get funds for unexpected payments. What’s more, with this Flexi Loan facility, interest is only charged on the amount you utilise and not the loan amount as a whole. This helps you save more while addressing unforeseen expenses with ease. You also have an option to get additional funds by availing Top up loan on your existing personal loan without much hassle.

Enables you to part-prepay at no additional cost

Repayment is an important part of borrowing and with the Flexi Personal loan for government employees, you enjoy the benefit of part-prepayments. This way, you have more control over your net interest outgo and can optimise your borrowing strategy. You can make part-prepayments online via Experia, the customer portal.

Gives you the option to pay reduced EMIs

A key feature of this loan is that you can pay only the interest component of your EMIs for the initial leg of the tenure. Doing so allows you to reduce your monthly instalments by up to 45%, which is a significant amount of money. This can then be used to tackle other obligations without overshooting your budget. However, given this freedom, you must ensure that you borrow wisely and only after you’ve done a thorough cost-benefit analysis.

All these features of this instant personal loan make it a viable financial solution for a wide variety of needs. This is especially true for obligations such as housing expenses or recurring treatments that require funding in a staggered manner. What’s more, with smart borrowing, you can handle all your monthly obligations and service your debt while staying within budget. This is among the few benefits of opting for this financial solution as a government employee. To add to these benefits, applying for a Flexi Personal loan for government employees from Bajaj Finserv entails a quick, easy, and simple process. To get started, you can apply for a personal loan online or check your pre-approved offer to get quicker access to funds!

