Fixed deposits (FDs) have long been a trusted choice for Indian investors seeking secure and stable returns. While their core principles remain unchanged, the way we invest in them has evolved significantly.

Renowned in the market for its commitment to meeting the evolving investment needs of customers, Bajaj Finance has recently launched a new type of Fixed Deposit known as the “Digital Fixed Deposit,” for a tenure of 42 months.

This Digital FD can exclusively be booked through the Bajaj Finserv app and website. This helps individuals to invest in FDs from the comfort of their homes, making the investment process faster and easier.

Features of the Bajaj Finance Digital Fixed Deposit:

1. Competitive rates that make a difference

One of the biggest draws of the Bajaj Finance Digital FD is its attractive interest rates. They offer interest of up to 8.85% p.a. for senior citizens and up to 8.60% p.a. for individuals below 60 years, for a tenure of 42 months. These rates are among the highest available in the market, giving your savings a significant boost.

2. Breaking away from the branch barrier

Gone are the days of filling out lengthy forms and waiting in bank queues. With the Bajaj Finance Digital FD, you can open and manage your entire FD journey online through Bajaj Finserv app and website. The user-friendly interface makes it quick and hassle-free, and this digital accessibility is beneficial for all types of investors.

3. Tailoring your investment to your needs

The Bajaj Finance Digital FD offers a range of flexible options to suit your individual needs. You can choose investment amounts as low as Rs. 15,000, making it accessible to a wider range of investors. Choose your preferred tenure from 12 to 60 months, aligning your investment with your financial goals. Additionally, you have the freedom to select the interest payout frequency: monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, annually or at maturity. This flexibility allows you to optimise your returns and manage your cash flow effectively.

4. Safety and security: A top priority

Understanding the importance of financial security, Bajaj Finance prioritises safety and transparency. They hold the prestigious AAA ratings from financial agencies like CRISIL and ICRA signifying their strong financial performance and stability.

Comparing Bajaj Finance Digital FD with traditional Post Office Saving Account

How to invest in Bajaj Finance fixed deposit

Visit Bajaj Finserv website or app. Go to ‘Investment’ section and click on ‘Fixed Deposit’. Navigate to the top of this page and click on ‘Open FD’. Enter your 10-digit mobile number and verify the OTP sent to your mobile number. Provide all the details like investment amount, investment tenure and payout frequency. Enter your PAN card details and date of birth. Fulfill your KYC requirements: For existing customers, verify the existing details or make any changes. New customers can complete KYC using Aadhaar. A declaration will be displayed on the screen, review it carefully and agree to the terms and conditions. Enter your bank details and proceed to make the payment. Complete your investment using Net Banking/ UPI or NEFT/RTGS for the transaction.

Conclusion

The Bajaj Finance Digital FD represents a new wave in fixed deposits, offering convenience, competitive rates, and flexibility. Whether you are a seasoned investor or just starting out, the digital platform and attractive features make it a compelling option for securing your financial future. Remember, thorough research and understanding your financial needs are crucial before making any investment decisions.

