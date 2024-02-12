  1. Visit Bajaj Finserv website or app.
  2. Go to ‘Investment’ section and click on ‘Fixed Deposit’.
  3. Navigate to the top of this page and click on ‘Open FD’.
  4. Enter your 10-digit mobile number and verify the OTP sent to your mobile number.
  5. Provide all the details like investment amount, investment tenure and payout frequency. Enter your PAN card details and date of birth.
  6. Fulfill your KYC requirements: For existing customers, verify the existing details or make any changes. New customers can complete KYC using Aadhaar.
  7. A declaration will be displayed on the screen, review it carefully and agree to the terms and conditions. Enter your bank details and proceed to make the payment.
  8. Complete your investment using Net Banking/ UPI or NEFT/RTGS for the transaction.