Baba Khatu Shyam Ji’s Miracles Manifesting as Reality in Delhi

September 01, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

Everybody is aware of Khatu Shyam ji and his miracles in the world. Here we would like to make you aware of his latest miracle which was held in Delhi and getting the shape of reality. Mr. Ghanshyam Gupta Zaveri a Social worker, it was a while ago Mr. Ghanshyam Gupta Zaveri was sleeping as regularly and was not aware that this night would change his life forever. Khatu Shyam literally came in dream of Mr. Zaveri and gave him an order to bring all together to build a Grand Dhaam of Khatu Shyam Baba in Delhi and Baba also said my blessing will be with you all forever. The next morning Mr. Zaveri without giving a second thought or wasting another minute started the auspicious work. He conveyed the same message in the social circle about Shyam Baba and his order to build a Khatu Shyam Ji Dham in Delhi.

Mr. Zaveri started the journey of Khatu Shyam Dham in Delhi, wherein he got support from 13000 Families altogether as trustees in building this dham and recognizing this as the Athwa-Ajooba of the world, 40 Lakh people have been associated directly and indirectly with this mission. The immense dham, spanning an area of 100,000 square yards and featuring all four-side open, is situated in the capital of India main GT Karnal road Alipur, Delhi. Each day, a range of 50,000 to 100,000 devotees visit to receive blessings, and on the holy day of Ekadashi, the numbers escalate to nearly 4 lacs to 5 lacs. Witnessing such a multitude of devotees is nothing short of a miraculous sight. Today, this dham is the biggest example of Indian culture and Sanatana Dharma. Undoubtedly, where lakhs of people crowd show their feelings and devotion towards Khatu Shyam Delhi Dham.

Along with Khatu Shyam ji dham there are 36 dhams, 36 Ghats and other spiritual sculpture will be established soon. Few months ago, Goverdhan dham which is one of the 36 dham was inaugurated by former President of India Shree Ram Nath Kovind along with his family. He spent nearly four hours in the dham and express his gratitude towards manpower behind it and especially appreciated the work done by Mr. Ghanshyam Gupta Zaveri. Recently permanent establishment of 108 divine Hawankund inaugurated by Industrial minister of Uttar Pradesh Shree Nand Gopal Nandi. In his speech he said that, he cannot express his divine visit to the dham in his word and shared his wonderful experience with the pilgrims.

At Delhi Dham Baba Shyam’s Charan chinh of 2100 kg of Ashthadhatu have been added to the World Books of Records and on the way to darshan of baba shyam, divine Shaktipeeth made up of 1500 kg Ashthadhatu whose foundation is 65 feet deep already established for worship. 800 kg ashtdhatu ghanta is fixed to create holy sound of vibration. At the entrance of darshan, one pure gold sparrow fixed with sculpture of vedic rishi munees to make pilgrims aware that India once again will be ‘’Sone ki Chidia’’ like in past. First time in the world Akhand Bhagwat 24*7*365 Eternal, whose trial has been going on from the last one year, it is yet to be inaugurated. For the worship of baba Syam akhand jyoti established adjacent to ‘’vyaspeeth’’ in divine Garbh Gufa. There are 101 shyam huts where distinguished utility setups for public welfare like Medical Centre, Gurukul Vidyalaya for vaidikshiksha, santkutir already established. 42 feet hights Gautam Buddha Statue which becomes the symbol of social harmony. Seven big satsang hall with huge public gathering for religious, and cultural activity provided free of cost.

In review of pilgrim Mr. Ghanshyam Gupta Zaveri used to visit delhi dham regularly with there children and this is the only dham in Delhi where the 60 percent population of devotees are youngsters. The Gau Mata dham is the centre of attraction for the all age of devotees. Dham’s trustees has facilitated the tram cab for old age devotees who want to visit the dham and see the 36 ghat free of any charge. There are total 5 trams available from the main gate also for using this facility no one has to book it prior as these trams are running on regular basis all day.

Some sculptures and dhams are in the middle of work in which Swargdwardham will be the wonderfully design for the worship of lord Shiva with a gross weight of 11.5 ton and 11.5 Feet tall and as name indicate swargdwar this is the only place where you can visit and see how is Swarg look like. Baikunth dham is under construction for pilgrim stay at nominal cost of hundred rupees per day with 100 rupees two-time meal per person. Apart from baikunthdham nineteen story 5-star dharamshala building with 315 rooms and three big hall work in progress for the destination wedding center and all program will be held on charitable cost. Banke Bihari Dham and Kalki bhagwandham establishment work also in progress.

Daily free bhandara for upto 500 people also Shyam Rasoi in Dham is one of the key point, in this Shyam rasoi all food made with only geer cow’s desi ghee. All devotees have this facility to had the langar at only 70 Rs each thali where there is no boundation or condition of food for that single person. Along with this Shyam rasoi trust has taken care of children’s eatable items too, so they have kept some snacks stalls with the name of Delhi-6 where people can buy the desired snacks/food with very nominal rate.

‘’Jaha Khatu Shyam Baba ke mandir ki sthapna ho chuki hai waha bahut se aur Vishwa aakarshan ke ayam Kendra bindu bhi sthapit ho chuke hai SAID by Mr. Ghanshyam Gupta Zaveri.

‘Thanks to Shyam baba again and again for supporting as Vishwakarma’

Any khatu baba devotee who is coming to dham by seeing how this may come true, in only 15 months the dham got operational for everyone. On this, Dham trustees say that Baba’s power is working behind this and his blessings of always being with the Dham and its people are working.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”