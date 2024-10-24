2024 October 26, Mannarasala Ayilyam festival

The sacred Ayilyam festival at the Mannarasala Sree Nagaraja Temple will unfold with its customary grandeur and timeless devotion on October 24, 25, and 26. This year’s festivities carry profound spiritual significance, marking the first Ayilyam festival under the guidance of Divyashri Savithri Antharjanam, the new Mannarasala Amma. She has stepped into this revered role following the passing of Divyashri Umadevi Antharjanam, who served as the priestess for many years. After completing the Samvalsara Deeksha (ritualistic lent), the new Amma began her divine duties on September 5, performing Nagaraja poojas.

The main festivities will commence on October 24 (Punartham Day) evening with the Mahadeepa Kazhcha, featuring the lighting of thousands of lamps around the temple. The occasion also marks the conclusion of the four-day-long Kalabha Muzhukkappu Charthal ritual.

Pooyam Thozhal on October 25

At Mannarasala, where the spirits of Anantha and Vasuki intertwine in divine presence, the Pooyam Thozhal ceremony will unfold on Friday, October 25. This sacred ritual offers devotees a chance to catch a glimpse of Lord Anantha.

The highlight of the day will be the Uchappooja, a ritual to be led by the Amma in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. On this auspicious occasion, the main deity will be adorned with a holy ornamental idol symbolising the serpentine king Anantha, who resides eternally at the Illam’s Nilavara.

Another important ritual will occur at 7 p.m., when the Amma, accompanied by the younger generations of her family, will carry out the ritualistic temple visit. Following the completion of these sacred rituals, the temple will close at 10 p.m.

Ayilyam Ezhunnallathu and Ayilyam Pooja

On Ayilyam Day,the sacred poojas at the temple will commence under the leadership of the family head, following the Nirmalya Darshanam at 4 a.m. and various Abhishekam rites. After the Uchappooja, the family head will draw a Nagapadma Kalam on the floor in front of the Nilavara. Once the Kalam is completed, the Amma will arrive at the temple to lead the rituals there.

This will be followed by the renowned Ayilyam Ezhunnallathu (Holy procession). Upon reaching the Illam, the Ayilyam pooja will commence, featuring significant rituals such as Noorum Palum and Guruthi.

Late in the night “Thattil Noorum Palum” offering will be made on an elevated place at the Southern courtyard of the Illam by family head. With the Amma performing her ritualistic visit to the temple,the sacred observances of the Ayilyam celebrations will draw a serene close.

Amma to Offer Darshan to Devotees

On Ayilyam Day, Mannarasala Amma, Divyashri Savithri Antharjanam, will offer darshan to devotees near the Nilavara, starting at 7:30 a.m.

Offering items for the temple can be purchased at reasonable prices from stalls run by the temple. Free parking is available in the official parking grounds. Devotees are kindly advised to avoid getting misled by those causing traffic jams or overcharging for offering items.

To book offerings online in advance : www.mannarasala.org

For enquiries : 0479 2413214, 2410200 - E-mail : info@mannarasala.org

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”