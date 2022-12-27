Awards galore for Backstage Pass Alumni at IGDC 2022

December 27, 2022 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST

Backstage Pass Institute of Gaming and Technology (BSP) is undoubtedly one of the best gaming colleges in this aspect. Students are always encouraged to participate in various gaming events, interact with industry veterans, intern at renowned companies while pursuing their degree.

India Game Developers Conference (IGDC) is one such event that acts as a gateway for the gaming ecosystem by getting industry leaders to meet, interact and share their knowledge with upcoming studios, developers and others in the gaming industry. Every year, Backstage Pass actively participates in IGDC, helping their students get the right exposure and opportunity to showcase their work.

In the recent times, IGDC has conducted 14th edition of the Conference on 3rd-5th Nov 2022 at HICC, Hyderabad, where BSP alumni made the college proud. Monster Makeup 3D game was the winner and Fix the Hoof game was the Runner up for Best Hyper-casual Game of the year, IGDC’22. BSP alumni, Nikhil Gandhamuneni - CrazyHubs Manager & Lead Game Developer, Aakash Kenneth Nogar - Sr. 3D Artist and Rohan Bhupat - Concept Artist, played a key role in developing these victorious games produced by Street Lamp Games. Street Lamp Games is an award-winning Indie Game studio based in Hyderabad, that designed and developed 150+ Hyper casual Games for various top publishers like CrazyLabs, Lion studio, Cheetah Mobiles, Ohayoo, Homa and many more.

The students who are passionate about gaming and the college that provides a 360-degree support to their students, come together to create wonders, taking gaming education to a next level. The college along with their students grow to their full potential, giving the finest quality output, year after year.

This article is part of the sponsored content programme