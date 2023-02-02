Avoid these 2 big financial mistakes that millennial parents make

February 02, 2023 07:28 am | Updated 07:28 am IST

There’s no bigger and more exciting news than becoming a parent. Welcoming a new member in your home and hearts is a joy like no other – it’s truly a moment of celebration. But with happiness also comes responsibility – to take care of them, until they enter adulthood (or sometimes later).

It’s a natural instinct to want to provide for your baby’s well-being till they are grown up. While the thought is great, there are many millennial parents who are unaware of the right approach – often, they end up making grave financial mistakes that cost them in the long run.

Millennials, by nature, are far more open when it comes to their spending habits. While your baby is your biggest priority (we can’t deny that), it is equally important to pay attention to your financial health. You can’t go about splurging on baby gear without a care; somewhere, you need to strike a balance.

On the other hand, there are certain needs that are crucial (say healthcare and education) that you certainly have to fulfil for your child. But you need to have sufficient funds for that.

Whatever may be the situation, it is important to be mindful and avoid certain errors, so that you don’t end up in a crisis. Let’s get to them.

Avoid being underinsured

While conversations on insurance have grown over a period of time, there’s a large section of millennials that don’t believe in getting themselves insured. They believe it is a waste of money. While it may appear counterproductive to many, the wise thing to do is to get insurance at an early age. Remember that the premium that you pay towards an insurance policy increases with age – you wouldn’t want to be in that situation.

There’s another section of millennials who may have an insurance policy, but aren’t adequately insured. Thi means that if an emergency strikes tomorrow, they may have to bear out-of-pocket expenses to a large extent.

As millennial parents, you must remember that financial safety is a prerequisite for the both of you, as well as your baby. Hence, talk to an insurer of your choice and get a policy that provides sufficient coverage for everyone. This will also ensure that if something untoward happens to the breadwinner of the family, the other members will be protected and won’t have to compromise on their lifestyle.

Insurance is not an option – rather, it should be viewed as a gift to your family.

Do not shy away from having a baby budget

As mentioned earlier, millennial parents are ready to go all out when it comes to providing a comfortable lifestyle for their kids. This means that they don’t think twice while ordering expensive apparel, toys, or baby gear. But it is important to draw a line – one cannot be disconnected with reality. That’s exactly why a baby budget is a good idea. We aren’t saying that you must completely cut down on your spending, but make financial decisions in a more mindful manner.

Bucket your baby’s needs and allocate spends based on priority. For instance, there’s no way you would want to compromise on their healthcare or necessities around nursing or food. Once you put down everything, it will be easier to understand where your focus must lie. This will help you avoid unending costs that you otherwise may incur in an emotional vein.

Is there any other solution?

