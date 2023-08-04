August 04, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST

Asset Homes lives up to its name. It understands that for every buyer, a home is a valuable asset.

“When we build a home, we understand that we are creating a truly special place for its owners. It will be the setting where they’ll experience the best moments of their lives. Hence, we leave no stone unturned to ensure that the place is truly exceptional. Our top priority is to add value and fulfil the investment and dreams of our buyers,” says V Sunil Kumar, the Founder and Managing Director of Asset Homes.

Asset Homes has handed over 76 projects to its customers from 2007 to 2023. In Kerala, the company has ongoing projects in Kannur, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram.

“Each and every one of our projects has been delivered on time. As I go to bed each day, I take great comfort in knowing that over 25,000 people are sleeping comfortably and happily in the homes built by us. The goodwill they’ve placed in Asset Homes and the trust we’ve earned through our dedicated services help me sleep soundly at night,” Sunil Kumar adds.

Like an artist carefully selecting the perfect canvas, Asset Homes embarks on a project by meticulously choosing the location, guided by a myriad of parameters. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, the Asset Team thinks from the customer’s perspective, treating each project as if it were their own cherished home. This customer-centric attitude resonates throughout the entire journey, from inception to the eagerly-anticipated handing over of keys. This value system propels Asset Homes forward, consistently surpassing customer expectations by delivering more than what is ever imagined. Going above and beyond, the organisation provides an array of facilities that exceed statutory requirements, a testament to its dedication to creating extraordinary living experiences.

“For example, Asset Homes is the only builder in India to provide an insurance cover for 25 years from the day of key handing over. We provide a peaceful home where you can build sweet memories with your loved ones without any fear of unexpected disasters. All our apartments come with a comprehensive insurance for 25 years covering natural calamities from earthquakes to unforeseen events such as terrorist attacks. We take great pride in this,” says Sunil Kumar.

Asset Homes proudly holds the distinction of being the trailblazer in introducing service apartments in the Ernakulam region, further solidifying its position as the industry leader in redefining the way people live and experience their homes.

Homes for all stages of life

The organisation has reimagined the concept of the life cycle, offering four distinct categories of housing to cater to diverse needs.

The first category, known as ‘Selfie Apartments’, presents a 96 sq. ft flat designed for absolute convenience, ideal for single residents seeking a versatile space that can transform from an office during the day to a cosy bedroom at night. This micro flat is equipped with essential facilities such as an attached bathroom, a kitchenette and a storage system.

‘Down to Earth’ residences cater to young couples and aspiring professionals, offering a budget-friendly option that does not compromise on convenience, security and lifestyle facilities. These homes are thoughtfully designed for comfortable living without unnecessary extravagance.

For those yearning for opulence and luxury, the ‘Exotica’ range of homes fulfils their desire to experience the pinnacle of luxury living. Tailored to cater to achievers and those at the peak of their success, these homes offer the finest in high-end living, celebrating their accomplishments in both career and life.

Recognising the importance of catering to people at all stages of life, Asset Homes has also introduced ‘Senior Living’, a haven for those who have retired from their jobs but not from life itself. Here, seniors embark on the fulfilling second innings of their lives, cherishing a space designed with their unique needs and comforts in mind.

“As an organisation committed to fulfilling dreams and evolving with its customers, Asset Homes has curated a diverse array of living options, ensuring everyone finds a perfect place to call home, regardless of their life stage,” says Sunil Kumar.

World-class quality control

Asset Homes takes quality control seriously. It has engaged the services of Bureau Veritas, a world leader in audit and certification services, to be more efficient, more methodical and more trustworthy in its journey towards a more sustainable business and a more sustainable world.

“The audit and certification help us meet the challenges of product and service quality, cost, safety and timeline. The eagle-eyed auditor watches every step — from the selection of resources to execution,” states Sunil Kumar.

The efforts have yielded results. Asset Homes proudly stands tall as a recipient of numerous prestigious awards and recognition, both at the national and international levels. CRISIL, renowned for its discerning evaluations, bestowed upon Asset Homes the highest rating of DA2+, a prestigious achievement maintained steadfastly for consecutive years.

Further adorning the organisation’s illustrious track record is the Chairman’s Commendation Award from CIDC (established by Niti Aayog and the construction industry), lauding Asset Homes as the best professionally managed company in the ₹100-500 crore category. Recognised for its unwavering commitment to safety, Asset Homes has been granted the coveted National Safety Council’s ‘Most Safe Construction Site’ certificate, alongside the esteemed ‘Most Safe Apartment Award’.

Delight 17 Services

Asset Homes has a long-term relationship with its customers. Its Delight after-sales service centres take everyday hassles away from the lives of customers. The services include Transit Home Facility (privileged customers who visit Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Thrissur, Kannur and Guruvayur can stay at fully furnished, well-maintained guest houses at absolutely no cost), Medicare (medical check-ups, delivery of medicines), D-Loc (laundry services), pre-monsoon building check-ups, prompt maintenance services, Delight Drive (transport services), Delight De Assist (assistance for monthly bill payments), Delight Decor (interior decoration services), Delight Shine (vehicle wash services) and Daily Delight (supply of provisions and essentials through reliable agencies).

Synergy in action

At Asset Homes, the heartbeat of success is its result-oriented team members, driven by a senior team that guides the top management towards a promising future. “We attribute all our achievements to them,” says Sunil Kumar.

Embracing a unique tradition, the organisation conducts monthly senior management meetings on the second and third days of each month, where select customers are invited to voice their opinions openly. “These valuable insights have fuelled innovations such as the revolutionary ‘Selfie apartment’ concept,” adds Sunil Kumar.

With a strong belief in societal responsibility, Asset Homes has launched an array of impactful corporate social responsibility initiatives. Amongst them, ‘Mathruvandanam’, a heartfelt tribute to the mothers of Asset Homes team, stands out. The organisation takes pride in building homes for the less privileged, fulfilling their dreams in a time-bound manner.

Envisioning a business world that embodies social justice and environmental consciousness, Asset Homes initiated the Beyond Square Feet (BSF) tri-annual lecture series on sustainable development, commemorating World Environment Day, World Water Day and World Habitat Day.

Pioneering industry best practices, Asset Homes broke new ground by introducing the concept of a brand ambassador in the housing sector, enlisting the renowned actor Prithviraj for this role. This bold move set the trend. Over the past decade, Asset Homes’ enduring professional relationship with Prithviraj has flourished, and later, the organisation also welcomed the talented actor-dancer Asha Sharath as its brand ambassador.

Expanding business

As Asset Homes charted its path towards future projects, a fortuitous alliance was forged with Taurus Holdings, an American real estate private equity firm based in Boston. In a strategic partnership, Taurus and Asset Homes joined hands to propel projects to fruition, with Taurus extending all strategic support including funding during the implementation phase.

Asset Homes has set its sights on expanding its presence in other domestic markets, targeting states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Odisha for robust growth. Simultaneously, it has set its sights on the Dubai market, where people across the world seek to build their dreams.

The organisation is renowned for delivering ‘the Asset Value’ to its esteemed customers. “Through dedication and innovation, we have earned our position as the industry’s foremost brand in customer delight and we look forward to continuing this legacy of excellence in all our future endeavours,” adds Sunil Kumar.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”