Asset Allocation category of schemes work well in all types of market conditions

By K Rajesh, Partner, Growell Capital Distribution LLP

The Indian equity market has been volatile since the start of the year owing to various global and domestic developments. In such a scenario, it is very likely that investors will get unnerved, especially those who have come into the market for the first time over the last three years. It is important to remember that staying invested across the cycle is what is important, especially when it comes to meeting the objective of wealth creation.

One of the most important steps to build a successful portfolio is properly dividing assets among different types of investments. Because these investments perform differently depending on economic conditions, a good balance can help in developing a strong portfolio which can withstand a wide range of economic situations. A proper asset allocation allows optimal exposure to different assets individually, while on a combined effect basis reduces risk and aids in protecting returns better.

Among the asset classes, equity offers the best long-term growth prospects. Historically equity has outperformed traditional fixed income investments, but they have a high degree of unpredictability associated. Fixed income investments are a safer investment with relatively lower returns while cash has a role to play when all assets are performing poorly. Combining these different assets ensures that the portfolio created will complement the strengths of these asset classes while fixing the probable weaknesses as well. For example: As equity markets turn volatile, the debt element in one’s portfolio will provide steady returns thereby helping in downside protection. In effect, each asset class has a role to play in one’s portfolio. Therefore, do not get swayed by short term outperformance of any one asset class.

Further, one should consider gold as a part of asset allocation as the yellow metal is one of the best hedging asset classes and provides ample liquidity in adverse situations like periods of economic crisis. There have been instance where gold has delivered 40% returns in a 1-year period, but such performances are once in a long while. However, if one is accumulating gold for a long term objective like a child’s marriage, then it is better to be invested in equities, as the returns generated in this asset class will help address one’s future needs. So, as a part of asset allocation, gold should form a part in the portfolio.

As a means to aid in the asset allocation journey, today mutual fund houses have launched dynamic asset allocation funds. One such dynamically managed asset allocation fund is ICICI Prudential Asset Allocator Fund. The fund has a Fund of Funds structure and tries to capture the optimum allocation of Equity and debt based on the relative attractiveness of these asset classes.

Email id - rajeshin78@yahoo.com

Contact No - 9940034203