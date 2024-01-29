Asian Paints Unveils Vibrant ‘Tribute to Tamil Nadu’ Initiatives for Festive Season

January 29, 2024 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST

Chennai, January 2024: Pongal, the joyous harvest festival, enveloped Tamil Nadu in lively celebrations, transforming the landscape with a renewed spirit. In a heartfelt tribute to the rich culture and traditions of the state, Asian Paints introduced two meaningful initiatives that go beyond painting, embracing the essence of Pongal with a personal touch.

Capturing the Essence of Pongal

Asian Paints celebrated Pongal by unveiling a special festive pack of their luxury interior paint, Royale Glitz, featuring AR technology. Additionally, they transformed 22 MTC buses in Chennai into moving art installations. The aim was not just to paint the city’s buses but to weave a colourful narrative that resonates with the people of Tamil Nadu, creating a celebration that is truly immersive.

Royale Glitz – Special Edition Festive Pack

Asian Paints’ Royale Glitz special edition festive pack pays tribute to Tamil Nadu’s cultural tapestry. The packaging’s vivid hues draw inspiration from the Gopurams framing the skyline and the rich colours complement intricate gold designs reminiscent of Kanchipuram silk. Adorned with in-mould labelling (IML) packaging, the pack boasts an exciting Augmented Reality (AR) feature.

By scanning the QR code, consumers embark on a digital journey through the heritage of Tamil Nadu, accompanied by a musical symphony titled ‘Tribute to Tamil Nadu.’ The video showcases iconic landmarks, vibrant music and dance forms of the state, accompanied by a catchy beat in the background. This experience is not only limited to the physical pack as the video has been released digitally as well.

MTC Bus Makeovers

Teaming up with XXL Collective, Asian Paints transformed 22 MTC buses into mobile canvases inspired by the Royale Glitz Festive Pack. The aim was to connect with the soul of Tamil Nadu and enhance the festive cheer in the state. The buses that have been magnificently transformed inside out are running on various routes across Chennai.

The bus makeovers go beyond being a visual treat; they evoke a deep emotional experience. Featuring colourful and captivating images of Bharatanatyam, Karakattam, Kanchipuram sarees, and gopurams, the buses are spectacular mobile canvases, narrating cultural stories in a visually stunning way. They also showcase famous monuments of the state, from the Meenakshi Temple to the Thanjavur Palace. The interiors of two out twenty two buses running on route 21G feature decorative motifs inspired by Athangudi tiles on the ceiling, while the seats and windows are adorned with vibrant fabrics. The floor is completely redesigned with intricate designs and carpets, providing a full visual and sensory experience. An additional 20 buses, featuring diverse elements from the festive pack, will traverse different corners of Chennai through various routes, including A1, E18, 7H, 40A, 109, 102X, and 23C.

Since the buses hit the roads of Chennai, they have sparked much excitement, drawing considerable attention. The people of the city have been thoroughly enjoying their travel experience on these creatively transformed buses.

A Gift to Tamil Nadu

Amit Syngle, CEO and MD of Asian Paints Limited, expresses, “Asian Paints has been a part of the homes, festivities and culture of Tamil Nadu for decades. The rich culture of the state inspired us to do something truly special this year - our first-ever festive pack of Asian Paints Royale Glitz inspired by the rich culture of Tamil Nadu, and the transformation of 22 MTC buses into moving canvases. These initiatives are our gift to the people of Tamil Nadu, adding to the celebrations of this diverse and vibrant community.”

Dr Alby John, Managing Director of Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), who helped bring the project to life, acknowledges the initiative’s impact on transforming buses into dynamic cultural hubs, enriching the urban experience.

Thanish Thomas, Co-Founder of XXL Collective, envisions the Chennai Bus Project as a cultural storytelling experience, bridging the past and present. Dr Alby John, Managing Director of Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), acknowledges the initiative’s impact on transforming buses into dynamic cultural hubs, enriching the urban experience.

To witness the ‘Tribute to Tamil Nadu’ video, click here.

Asian Paints initiatives are not just simple paintwork, they are profound stories, connecting the people of Tamil Nadu with their rich cultural heritage.

