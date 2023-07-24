Arrow and Hrithik Roshan Join Forces to Inspire Celebration and Style

July 24, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 11:37 am IST

Hrithik Roshan, the multi-talented Bollywood superstar famed for his acting abilities and remarkable dance abilities, embarked on a new position as director for Arrow’s first-ever advertising campaign. The ad, known as ‘Every Special Moment Deserves an Arrow,’ aims to motivate men to enjoy every event, big or small, in style with Arrow’s premium menswear collection.

Hrithik, who has long served as the brand ambassador for Arrow, was ecstatic to take on the role of director for this endeavour. He expressed his enthusiasm for the campaign and said that, in his opinion, every key occasion in life should be treasured and celebrated, and what better way to do it than with Arrow’s versatile and stylish menswear line?

The Hrithik-conceived and -directed commercial begins with a mesmerizing image of the superstar in his finest outfit from Arrow. He describes his own life, emphasizing how Arrow’s line has always made him feel on top of the world and how this extraordinary moment of directing the campaign is yet another turning point in his journey.

The campaign promotes the concept that life is a succession of moments to be celebrated, and each of these events deserves to be commemorated with style. Arrow’s menswear is meant to elevate these events with style and refinement, whether it’s a professional success like an office convention or a personal milestone like proposing to a loved one or attending a child’s convocation.

The campaign also marks the debut of a fresh line of adaptable wardrobe essentials that can be worn for a variety of festive events. The line comprises ceremonial attire, contemporary workwear, wrinkle-resistant auto press formal shirts, auto flex trousers with a flexible waistband, knit blazers, checkered shirts, sporty business casuals, and knit shirts.

Established in 1851, the renowned American professional wear brand Arrow has a distinguished history and has had a significant impact on the menswear industry. As one of the country’s first high-end foreign brands, Arrow was introduced in 1993. Given its excellent elegance, ingenuity, and dedication to providing high-quality apparel, it has over time become the favoured option for Indian professionals.

Arrow now has a significant presence in India, with over 200 exclusive stores and availability in over 2000 multiple-brand locations in 109 cities. The brand’s success may be credited to its ongoing efforts to meet the changing clothing demands of Indian working men, to provide fresh innovations, and to uphold a legacy of great elegance.

As the company’s first brand ambassador, Hrithik established a relationship with Arrow that was successful for both the company and its clients. He was the ideal choice to symbolize the ethos and vision of Arrow because of his vibrant personality, charming demeanour, and sense of style. Making Hrithik the campaign’s director was a calculated choice made to strengthen the sense of connection between the brand and its audience.

Hrithik’s ability as a filmmaker emerged as the filming went on. His love of telling stories, meticulous attention to detail, and talent for crafting aesthetically breathtaking scenes all transferred beautifully into the commercial film. Along with highlighting Arrow’s most recent collection, the advertisement perfectly caught the spirit of celebration by capturing the joy and excitement of important life events.

Behind the scenes, Hrithik collaborated closely with the creative team, stylists, and models, ensuring that every shot reflected the brand’s vision accurately. His approach was collaborative and inclusive, allowing everyone involved to contribute their ideas and talents to make the campaign a resounding success.

The ad campaign resonated with Arrow’s target audience and received overwhelming appreciation from customers and industry experts alike. It struck a chord with men of all ages, inspiring them to embrace and celebrate their life’s special moments with elegance and style.

The new menswear line shown in the advertisement, in addition to the commercial’s popularity, also garnered positive reviews. Customers were pleased with the variety of choices, which catered to different events and personal styles. Once more exhibiting its dedication to quality and innovation, Arrow secured its place as a market leader in the menswear industry.

Hrithik Roshan and Arrow’s partnership turned out to be a potent combination that helped the company grow. By embracing the Bollywood superstar’s star power and creativity to reach a wider audience and strengthen its brand image, Arrow was inspired by the ad campaign’s success to explore other creative partnerships with him.

Beyond only the commercial part, the campaign had a significant influence. It also sparked a wider discussion on the importance of honouring life’s great occasions. People sometimes neglect the value of cherishing these moments in today’s fast-paced society, and Arrow’s ad acted as a subtle reminder to calm down and appreciate life’s priceless milestones.

The advertising campaign also emphasized the value of narrative in marketing. The campaign created a narrative that connected emotionally with people rather than simply displaying products. In addition to enhancing consumer loyalty, this emotional connection helped Arrow stand out from its rivals and establish the company as more than just a clothes shop.

The ‘Every Special Moment Deserves an Arrow’ advertising campaign for Arrow was a huge hit, marking Hrithik Roshan’s directorial debut. The ad strengthened the position of the brand as the go-to option for the contemporary Indian professional by not only showcasing Arrow’s newest collection but also encouraging men to enjoy life’s significant moments in style.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”