Are small-town women entrepreneurs the symbol of an emerging India?

December 17, 2022

In past, lack of social and institutional support has held women back from pursuing their dreams. Whether it is a lack of gender parity, awareness of issues, or inequalities in rights and entitlements – there’s no dearth of obstacles that thwart the ambition of small-town women to make it big. There have also been several attitudinal challenges – women’s entrepreneurship is not as accepted in many societies. Most of them either set up businesses when they are single, old, or when they lead a family.

These are only a few challenges that such women face, but are there any other barriers that curb their growth as entrepreneurs?

The barriers to growth

Widespread illiteracy and lack of training are one of the most pertinent factors limiting the growth of ambitious women. If these barriers weren’t enough – there are also several other challenges that rural women face in accessing water, transport, and electricity.

There has also been limited access to financial and business services – in fact, only a few banks function in rural areas. There’s no denying that microfinancing has reached even the remotest parts of the country, but the loan amount is not significant enough for the growth of the business.

Lastly, women’s businesses are largely informal and often concentrate on areas like beauty, agriculture, handicrafts, food processing, and the like. The lack of social protection and control over assets is what prevents women from taking risks and venturing into uncharted territories.

Policy interventions for rural women entrepreneurs

While there’s much to be done, there are small steps being taken in the right direction. Today, India has 432 million working-age women and 13.5 –15.7 million women-owned businesses provide direct employment to 22–27 million people. In addition, a number of companies are being controlled by women.

Apart from the conventional fields, women are now stepping into new-age roles like artificial intelligence, 3D printing, data analytics, and more. In fact, industries like electronics and hardware are also witnessing a surge in the number of women. The National Skill Development and Policy also focuses on creating additional infrastructure both for the training and apprenticeship of women, employment of women trainers, and equity in remuneration.

A push for rural women entrepreneurs

Corporate initiatives like Britannia’s Marie Gold My StartUp Contest, launched in 2019, have gone a long way in helping women entrepreneurs from small towns realise their dreams. Since last 3 seasons, every year Britannia Marie Gold My StartUp Contest rewards the top 10 business ideas by women entrepreneurs with INR 10 lakh each to start up their ventures. Season 1 had 1 million entries and was a roaring success. Seasons 2 and 3 have been even more encouraging with more and more women from the hinterland pitching their startup ideas. So far, 40,000+ women have received training via upskilling programmes, 30 women have received seed money to start a business, of which 10+ successful startups have been created.

The five women from Tamil Nadu, who were previous winners of the Britannia Marie Gold My Startup Contest – Madhu Nachammai, Narmatha Vasanthan, J.Kalavathi, R.Sumathi, Yazhinidevi D – are symbolic of the story of an emerging India, as they take on unconventional sectors and make their mark. All of them hail from small towns and have broken the mould by launching ventures in integrated farming, optometry, computer education and sustainable, eco-friendly skin care range production. Each of their stories is unique, and their grit to dream higher commendable.

As part of the fourth edition of the initiative, Britannia has decided to train the spotlight on these remarkable women, to project them as the beacon of empowerment and an inspiration to younger women. You can do your bit and support their endeavours simply by participating in the crowdfunding initiative.

This article is part of the sponsored content programme.