Apply for a digital personal loan and get cash within minutes

September 19, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 01:29 pm IST

In an era defined by speed, convenience, and digital empowerment, there’s been a paradigm shift in the way people seek financial assistance. The introduction of a digital personal loan has been a boon for anyone looking for quick access to funds. Borrowers can now apply for a loan online and receive cash in their accounts within minutes, with just a few clicks.

Bajaj Finance offers Insta Personal Loans, a pre-approved loan offer for borrowers. It’s a quick solution designed to efficiently handle unforeseen financial emergencies. These pre-approved offers make obtaining funds faster, easier, and more accessible.

Existing customers can get a digital personal loan of up to Rs. 12,76,500, while new customers can check their pre-assigned loan limit by entering their mobile number and OTP.

Follow these simple steps to get a Bajaj Finance Insta Personal Loan:

Visit the Insta Personal Loan page on the Bajaj Finserv website.

Click the “CHECK OFFER” button on the page to open the online form.

Enter your 10-digit mobile number and the OTP to verify your profile.

An offer with a pre-assigned lending limit will then appear on your screen. You have the option of accepting it or selecting a lower amount.

Choose the loan tenure that works best for you.

Complete the online form by clicking on “PROCEED”.

Here is how you can determine the EMI amount for your Insta Personal Loan:

You can use the Insta Personal Loan EMI Calculator to find out the EMI and loan tenure to choose the proper loan amount that fits your budget. The EMI amount can be adjusted to match your ability to repay. Your monthly payments will reduce if you prolong the tenure, and vice versa. The EMI Calculator also provides the main and interest breakdown. You can also view your EMIs by selecting ‘View Repayment Schedule’.

Here are a few additional benefits of an Insta Personal Loan:

Instant processing

Insta Personal Loan does away with the requirement for a lengthy application process to decide your loan offer. Customers, both existing and new, can easily check their Insta Personal Loan offer by entering their mobile number and OTP. You can get money in minutes from the comfort of your own home.

Rapid disbursal

Insta Personal Loans work similarly to the green channel at airports, with all processes expedited for consumer convenience. Funds are deposited into your account within 30 minutes to 4 hours of applying for the loan.

No need for income verification and no hidden fees

Some of our existing customers can acquire the Insta Personal Loan without providing any paperwork, such as income proof or KYC documents. Furthermore, the entire procedure is transparent. All applicable fees and charges are detailed in the loan documentation and on the company’s website. There are no hidden fees or charges.

Flexible repayment tenures

We are aware that the needs of two different people can never be the same. The tenure of Insta Personal Loans ranges from 6 to 63 months. You can select the repayment term that best suits your needs.

The Bajaj Finance Insta Personal Loan is an ideal choice for customers to comfortably manage unexpected expenses in a world where money management has become crucial. Insta Personal Loans are a simple and convenient way to borrow funds to cover both small and substantial expenses.

Visit the Bajaj Finserv website today to check your pre-approved offer.

Video –

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=usOfCerxMaw

‘This article is part of sponsored content programme.’