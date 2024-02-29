Antenatal Classes: Nurturing the Journey to Motherhood

February 29, 2024 03:37 pm | Updated 03:37 pm IST

Antenatal classes, also known as prenatal or childbirth education classes, are designed to empower and inform expectant parents about the various aspects of pregnancy, childbirth, and early parenthood. These classes serve as an invaluable resource, offering knowledge, guidance, and emotional support during this transitional period. Here we have leading Consultant obstetrician and gynecologists Dr Maithri Mallemala and Dr. Kirti Reddy Patlolla to throw more light on the topic.

“The primary goal of antenatal classes is to empower expectant parents with the information and skills necessary to make informed decisions about their pregnancy, labor, and postpartum care. These classes cover a wide range of topics like Understanding the physical and emotional changes during pregnancy, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and addressing common discomforts is very important.

Further, exploring the stages of labor, pain management options, and birthing techniques to help parents feel confident and prepared for the delivery.”, explains Dr Maithri Mallemala, Obstetrician and Gynecologist, BirthRight by Rainbow Hospitals

“Providing education and practical tips on breastfeeding, including proper latching, positioning, and overcoming common challenges. Learning about baby care basics, soothing techniques, and adjusting to the demands of early parenthood.

Every class is a celebration of milestones – the first flutter of the baby’s movement, the glow of an ultrasound image, the triumphs and challenges of each trimester. We make sure that every expectant mother feels seen, heard, and acknowledged. It’s not just about the science; it’s about the incredible journey they are undertaking.”, she adds

“Addressing the physical and emotional aspects of postpartum recovery, self-care, and the importance of a support system, Antenatal classes often create a sense of community among expectant parents. The shared experiences, concerns, and joys create a supportive environment where individuals can connect, share knowledge, and build lasting friendships. This sense of community can be a valuable resource during the pregnancy journey and beyond.

Led by experienced healthcare professionals, antenatal classes provide a platform for parents to interact with experts in the field. This direct access to information ensures that expectant parents receive accurate and up-to-date guidance, fostering a sense of confidence and security as they approach childbirth.

Every woman who walks through our doors, at BirthRight is not just a patient but a cherished soul, a mother-in-the-making. As they start off on this emotional rollercoaster, we stand by them, understanding the depths of their fears and the soaring heights of their joy. In our classes, emotions aren’t just acknowledged; they are celebrated. The bond that forms among the expecting mothers is an evidence to the strength that comes from unity.

In essence, antenatal classes are a holistic approach to preparing for parenthood. By providing knowledge, fostering community, and offering professional guidance, these classes serve as a guiding light, helping expectant parents navigate the exciting and sometimes challenging path to welcoming their bundle of joy.”, says Dr. Kirti Reddy Patlolla, Obstetrician and Gynecologist, BirthRight by Rainbow Hospitals.

