Annual Convocation 2024 and Inauguration of New Buildings at VIT Chennai was held on 17.08.2024. Dr. G. Viswanathan, Chancellor and Founder of Vellore Institute of Technology presided over the function. The occasion was graced by Vice-Presidents Mr. Sankar Viswanathan, Dr. Sekar Viswanathan, Executive Director Dr.Sandhya Pentareddy and Assistant Vice-President Kathambari S. Viswanathan.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. V.S. Kanchana Bhaaskaran, The Pro-Vice Chancellor of VIT Chennai, Dr. T. Thyagarajan, Advisor to the Chancellor, Dr.S.P.Thyagarajan, The Pro-Vice Chancellor of VIT Vellore, Partha Sharathi Mallick, Registrar Dr.T.Jayabharathy, Additional Registrar Dr. P.K. Manoharan, and a large number of professors, students, and parents were present.

Dr. V.S. Kanchana Bhaaskaran, Vice-Chancellor of VIT delivered the welcome address and introduced the Chief Guest. Chancellor and the Vice Presidents felicitated the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour with mementos. In the ceremony around 3000 students graduated including 38 gold medallists.

The Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. T. Thyagarajan introduced the Chief Guest and Guest of Honour.

Dr. G. Viswanathan, Chancellor and Founder of VIT University, delivered the Presidential address and officially declared the convocation open. In his address, Dr. G. Viswanathan highlighted the challenges facing India’s higher education system in a nation of 145 crore people, noting that only about 10 percent of the population holds a graduate degree. He pointed out that higher education in India is largely funded by parents, which has contributed to the country’s lagging educational progress, with a gross enrollment ratio (GER) of just 27 percent. He emphasized the ambitious goal set by the National Education Policy 2020 to increase the GER to 50 percent.

Dr. G. Viswanathan also discussed India’s economic standing as the world’s 5th largest economy, with the potential to surpass Germany and Japan to become the 3rd largest. He underscored the country’s demographic dividend, with a younger population that could drive economic growth, but only if both state and central governments invest more in education. He referenced the Kothari Commission’s recommendation from 50 years ago that 6 percent of GDP should be allocated to education, lamenting that in 2024, only about 2.7 percent is spent. In contrast, Japan spends around 7 percent, the USA and China spend 6 percent, and Germany spends 5 percent on education.

Dr. G. Viswanathan stressed the need for skill training in both the agriculture and manufacturing sectors to make the workforce more employable and increase employment opportunities. He highlighted VIT’s success in placing nearly 90 percent of its students, with 947 companies visiting the campus last year. He also called for greater participation of women in the workforce, noting that the country’s growth depends on equal opportunities for all.

He further argued that education should be viewed as a tool for reducing inequalities rather than merely a means of increasing family income. He pointed out the stark disparity in wealth distribution in India, where 10 percent of the population controls 80 percent of the country’s wealth. Despite the socialist ideals enshrined in the preamble of the Indian Constitution, Dr. G. Viswanathan warned that the nation is rapidly moving towards a capitalist society, and that India’s democracy remains flawed. He advocated for universal education as a corrective measure, insisting that 6-7 percent of GDP needs to be spent on education to achieve this.

Dr. G. Viswanathan concluded his address by calling for a comprehensive overhaul of the higher education system in India, emphasizing that significant changes are necessary to meet the needs of the country and its people.

In his convocation address, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Hon’ble Union Minister of Coal and Mines, expressed that the day marked a significant milestone, filled with dreams and aspirations not just for the graduating students but for their parents as well. He invoked the inspirational words of the late Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, encouraging the graduates to “dream, dream, and dream until those dreams transform into thoughts, and thoughts into reality.”

The Minister emphasized the critical role these graduates will play in guiding India towards its centenary of independence in 2047. With the country’s ambition to become a $5 trillion economy, he highlighted the increasing demand for skilled professionals, urging the graduates to be not only job seekers but also job creators.

In the context of the thriving startup ecosystem, he praised Indian IT professionals who are making their mark globally, citing examples like Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella. He encouraged the graduates to be innovators and inventors, to produce knowledge rather than merely practice it, and to be the pioneers and torchbearers of a developed India, or “Viksit Bharat.”

Shri G. Kishan Reddy reminded the graduates of their role as ambassadors of India’s rich cultural heritage, which is rooted in unity in diversity. He urged them to seize the rapidly evolving opportunities, while always remembering their roots, their nation, and the invaluable contributions of their parents and teachers.

Concluding his speech, he recited the timeless words of Swami Vivekananda: “Arise, awake and stop not until the goal is reached,” leaving the graduates with a powerful message of perseverance and dedication.

Ms. Chetana Patnaik, Chief Human Resources Officer at LTIMindtree, delivered an inspiring address as the Guest of Honour, acknowledging the unique challenges the graduates faced as they completed their studies during an unprecedented global pandemic. She emphasized that while the world may present difficulties, these challenges also bring numerous opportunities.

Ms. Patnaik encouraged the graduates to embody leadership by standing firm for their nation and their alma mater. She reminded them that life is a continuous learning journey, and they should never shy away from failures. Instead, they should view negative feedback as a tool for constructive growth. She highlighted the importance of discipline, consistency, hard work, and determination as key drivers of success, stressing that these qualities would propel them to greater heights in their careers.

Moreover, she underscored the critical role of honesty and integrity at every step of one’s professional journey. Ms. Patnaik also urged the graduates to be responsible citizens and to contribute back to society, even in small ways, as this plays a significant part in building a better community and nation.

Earlier, Dr. G. Viswanathan, Chancellor and Founder of Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), along with the Honorable Chief Guest, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Coal and Mines, inaugurated the Dr. M.S. Swaminathan Hostel at VIT Chennai. This new facility represents a significant addition to the campus, further enhancing the infrastructure and resources available to students. The inauguration highlights VIT’s ongoing commitment to providing top-tier living and learning environments for its students.

