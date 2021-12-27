ANERT - Energy on your rooftop, at the click of a button

Climate change is at our doorsteps. Erratic weather events have become an annual occurrence. The biggest single contributor to climate change is greenhouse gas emissions. Energy generated using fossil fuels accounts for a significant percentage of these emissions, forcing nations to rethink their dependence on fossil fuels, and change to renewable energy sources.

Solar energy is soon emerging as a reliant, green and affordable alternative to coal-powered electricity in India. Our nation is home to many of the largest solar power plants on the planet, placing its hopes on solar delivering a large portion of its 450-gigawatt (GW) clean energy target by 2030.

Kerala has been importing 80% of its power requirements through thermal energy. “ Given the paucity of space to install large solar plants, we are looking at rooftop solar projects as the way forward. We have launched the Soura Thejas Project, along with KSEBL to install rooftop solar plants. The conditions are right for a switch to solar, with credit easily available, government subsidies and lower costs of solar power generation and distribution,” explains Narendra Nath Veluri, IFS, CEO, ANERT( Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology), Department of Power, Government of Kerala.

With any new technology there is skepticism at the beginning about burgeoning costs and installation issues. Mr. Veluri adds, “ We offer a one minute installation process via http://www.buymysun.com/SouraThejas There is no need to look elsewhere or contact multiple vendors.”

In terms of cost, generous subsidies of are now provided for rooftop solar projects. A 2 kW rooftop plant that osfts ₹1,35,000 gets a subsidy of ₹ 39,274.65 while a 5 kW plant costing ₹ 2,57,039.40 will get a subsidy of ₹ 65,600.00.

ANERT has already signed MOUs with SBI, and HDFC Banks to provide loans at the existing home loan rate of interest. HBL customers have the option to top up their housing loan, with the added benefit of paying EMIs as a part of their monthly electricity bill.

In addition to the subsidy and loan facilities afforded by ANERT in Kerala, customers with rooftop solar projects can even profit from excess power generated per month. “ Households with high power generation capacity and lower consumption rates can see earnings go through the roof. Based on net meter reading, each household can monitor the number of units produced and those stored in the grid,” explains Mr. Veluri

A switch to solar is thus sustainable in terms of environmental impact and the monthly family budget. Kerala aims to be energy sufficient in the next decade, through its investment in solar power, and each rooftop will help the state meet this target.

Graphic Title- Solar= Sustainable

1 kW Solar= Planting 30,000 Trees

Title 2- Solar - Easy and Affordable with Soura Thejas

Sl No Plant Capacity Total Amount Subsidy Amount** 1 2 kW 1,35,000/- 39,274.65/- 2 3 kW 1,90,500/- 57,382.51/- 3 5 kW 2,57,039.40/- 65,600.00/-* 4 7 kW 3,59,855.20/- 82,000.00/-* 5 10 kW 5,11,521.20/- 1,06,600.00/-

*For plants with capacity above 3 kW, amount may vary as per the Developer and Products

** Calculated on the Benchmark cost. This includes cost of Solar PV panels -with domestic cell and modules, inverter -single/3 phase wherever applicable, balance of system e.g. cable, switches/ circuit breaker etc, installation and commissioning, CMC for 5 years, transportation, insurance, applicable taxes, etc. The above benchmark costs do not include net metering cost and battery back-up costs(Source-Ministry of New and Renewable Energy- MNRE, Govt. of India)