Ananta Living: Where Dreams Find Home, Hearts Find Bliss

October 09, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST

In the heart of Thenur, Palakkad, Kerala, a hidden gem awaits, promising more than just a place to reside. Ananta Living is a sanctuary of modern apartment living, cradled in the embrace of nature’s breathtaking beauty. Here, life dances to the rhythm of luxury, comfort, and sustainability, turning every moment into a blissful journey.

Retirement’s Unexpected Twists

Navigating Life’s Surprises

Meet Jayakrishnan and Sita, a retired couple whose zest for life was momentarily overshadowed by unexpected challenges. As their trusted helper fell ill and a close neighbour moved far away with their children in United States of America, they yearned for a retirement that offered both independence and a vibrant social life. Their quest led them to Ananta Living, a senior living community that turned out to be their haven.

This haven, sprawling over 12.5 acres, boasts 400 meticulously designed apartments, a testament to the vision of Ananta Living. Nestled in a picturesque locale, it’s easily accessible from Palakkad and Ottapalam, and is easily reachable from the International airports at Coimbatore and Cochin. Every aspect is crafted with meticulous care, adhering to the provisions of Kerala Real Estate Regulatory Act.

Crafted with Love by Skilled Hands

Where Quality of Life Meets Care

Step into Ananta Living, and you’re greeted by residences that seamlessly blend form and function. Crafted by Builtech, with over four decades of expertise, and designed by the renowned architect Tony Joseph of Stapati, these senior living homes follow a biophilic format, embracing global geriatric norms. Barrier-free sidewalks ensure ease of movement, while abundant natural light and airflow prioritize safety and comfort.

Nurturing Body, Mind and Soul

A Symphony of Holistic Living

Here, holistic living isn’t just a concept—it’s a lifestyle. From organic farming to lush gardens, a fitness center to a state-of-the-art Ayurvedic spa, Ananta Living caters to every facet of a healthy, active life. And for those seeking intellectual nourishment, an extensive library awaits.

Caring Beyond the Four Walls

Your Well-Being, Our Priority

Your well-being takes center stage at Ananta Living. With round-the-clock nursing and security services, on-call allopathic and Ayurvedic doctors, and emergency hospitalization facilities, your health is in capable hands. Partnered with renowned specialty hospitals, Ananta Living ensures you receive top-notch medical care.

Nature’s Embrace, Organically Yours

A Commitment to Green Living

Organic living thrives in every corner, from the Gopalaka dairy farm to the coconut oil produced from their own coconuts. Most of the vegetables being consumed in the common kitchen originated in the campus itself. Rainwater reservoirs replenish the land, creating an eco-friendly haven. Green energy fulfills a significant portion of the power requirements.

Culinary Symphony and Communal Bonds

A Feast for the Senses, A Tapestry of Togetherness

In the communal dining area, Ananta Living takes pride in serving the finest vegetarian meals, prepared and served with impeccable hygiene by expert chefs. Here, residents forge bonds, creating a sense of community and togetherness. Meals, from morning tea to dinner becomes cherished moments of connection. For those in need, home delivery is readily available.

Immaculate Spaces, Heartfelt Connections

Neat, Tidy, United

Flawless housekeeping ensures that every corner of Ananta Living sparkles, allowing residents to truly relax. And for those cherishing family bonds, children and relatives are not only welcome but encouraged. Children and relatives can stay with their loved parents in their own abode during their short visits, fostering an inclusive community where generations come together. Guest rooms are also available which are equipped to ensure comfortable visits.

There was no surprise when the doctor couple, whom Jayakrishnan and Sita met during their site visit, expressed their enthusiasm for Ananta Living. Their words of appreciation were truly influential in the couple’s decision-making process. Dr. Lekha expressed, “Ananta Living has bestowed upon us a life of vitality and camaraderie. My husband, Dr. Sukumaran Pillai, and I, both practising doctors, felt it was crucial to continue our service to society. Being part of Ananta Living, we have actively participated in community initiatives and maintained our professional engagement. As members of the ‘Pattupetti’ music club, we’ve found immense joy in shared passions. The active lifestyle, harmonious community, and attentive management make Ananta truly exceptional. It’s more than a residence; it’s a celebration of life, love, and togetherness.”

Today, for Jayakrishnan and Sita, and countless others, Ananta Living is more than just a residence; it’s paradise rediscovered. It’s where dreams find a home, and hearts find bliss.

Website:www.anantaliving.com

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”