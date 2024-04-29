ANALOG IAS Academy: Decades of Excellence in Producing Top Rankers in Civil Services

April 29, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST

In the realm of Civil Services preparation, ANALOG IAS Academy stands tall as a beacon of hope and excellence. For over two decades, ANALOG IAS has been at the forefront of producing top-ranking Civil servants, carving a legacy of success and empowerment in the southern region of India and has immense contribution in establishing Hyderabad as leading Civil services coaching hub. The celebration continued this year as ANALOG IAS students secured impressive ranks in the Civil Services Exam 2023, with the majority hailing from Telugu-speaking backgrounds. Two of the classroom students also secured ranks in the Top 100 (AIR #50 and AIR #82). This remarkable achievement underscores ANALOG’s IAS unwavering commitment to guiding aspirants toward their prestigious career dreams.

With a track record of nurturing talent from diverse educational backgrounds and financial statuses, ANALOG IAS has become synonymous with inclusivity and accessibility. ANALOG IAS comprehensive courses, ranging from Civil services PRELIMS and MAINS preparation to Interview guidance, cater to every aspect of aspirants’ needs. Whether it’s coaching for Prelims, Mains, or specialized optional subjects like Mathematics, Political Science and International Relations, Sociology, Anthropology, and Public Administration, ANALOG IAS ensures that no stone is left unturned in preparing aspirants for success.

Beyond academic prowess, ANALOG IAS is dedicated to fostering a culture of support and empowerment. Initiatives like the ASTRA (ANALOG IAS Scholarship Test for Rising Aspirants) scholarship test exemplify this commitment by providing opportunities for meritorious students and those from financially weaker backgrounds to pursue their Civil services dreams without hindrance. The ASTRA initiative has already yielded inspiring results, with scholarship recipients like Ms. Richa Kulkarni securing the 134th Rank in the Civil Services Examination in her very first attempt, who later secured the 54th Rank in her subsequent attempt.

In the journey toward excellence, ANALOG IAS has not only shaped careers but also transformed lives. One such shining example is the inspiring journey of Hanitha Vemulapaty, a testament to resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

Hanitha Vemulapaty (AIR 887 - CSE 2023) : Defying Odds, Achieving Excellence

Hanitha’s story is one of unwavering resolve and indomitable spirit. Diagnosed with transverse myelitis at the tender age of 18, Hanitha faced a daunting challenge that could have derailed her dreams. However, armed with resilience and guided by the mentorship of ANALOG IAS Academy, she embarked on a remarkable journey toward cracking the Civil Services Exam.

Under the guidance of Srikanth Vinnakota - Analog IAS Director, Hanitha found not only expert training for her Mathematics optional but also unwavering support and encouragement. After facing setbacks in her first three attempts at Mains, she approached ANALOG IAS Director Srikanth. His mentorship played a pivotal role in uplifting her morale to excel in Mains and interview preparation. With continuous guidance and support from ANALOG IAS Academy, Hanitha navigated the challenges of Civil services Mains and interviews, securing an impressive rank of 887th in the Civil Services Exam 2023. Her story is a testament to her unwavering spirit and the transformative power of support and mentorship from Analog IAS.

Hanitha’s journey serves as a great success story, reaffirming that with resilience and the right guidance, no obstacle is insurmountable. Analog IAS Academy continues to draw aspirants across the country for Civil services preparation to Hyderabad and play a pivotal role in nurturing dreams, transforming lives, and shaping the future of Civil servants in the country.

Head Office : 1st Floor, Indira Park ‘X’ Road, Domalguda, Hyderabad - 500029. Ph: 8494990066 Email: info@analogeducation.in

Branch Office : 3rd Floor, Kamala Towers, Above OBC Bank, Ashoknagar X Road, Telangana - 500020. Ph: 8494990066 Email: info@analogeducation.in

