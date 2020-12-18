An all-weather investment option for conservative investors

By Vivek Trivedi, Mutual Fund Distributor

Dynamically investing in equity and debt allows balanced advantage category of schemes to work well in all types of market conditions

The Indian equity market has been volatile since the start of the year owing to various global and domestic developments. In such a scenario, it is very likely that investors will get unnerved, especially those who have come into the market for the first time over the last three years. It is important to remember that staying invested across the cycle is what is important, especially when it comes to meeting the objective of wealth creation. Often it is seen that individuals end up investing such that they do not miss on the market opportunities, which in market parlance is commonly known as Fear of Missing Out (FOMO).

Watch out for FOMO

This term refers to investors who are anxious as to whether they have missed out on a market rally. This is often the case with investors who are waiting on the sidelines for an attractive entry point in terms of market levels, but when the rally ensues, they are left with FOMO. What needs to be understood here is that no one can predict the market movement. Given such a situation, it is always recommended for those who are underinvested into equities, to begin with lump sum investments into dynamic asset allocation funds.

At the same time, one should continue with their SIPs into core equity funds, such that one gets the opportunity to capture both the high and the lows of the market cycle. And for those who are sufficiently invested into equities, then it’s better to stay put notwithstanding the market movement. This is because the existing portfolio is primes to capture the upside when the market rallies. Remember, when the market valuations rise, the volatility in equity markets too increases.

Too late to invest?

It is never too late, for a long term investor, to enter the markets. Over a 10-year timeframe, as an asset class, equity tends to deliver better returns than most other asset classes. Even when the market may tend to look expensive at a certain point in time, with the economy growing at the rate of over 7 percent plus and with the potential of future earnings, there will be room for more gains over a decade in a growing economy like India.

Meanwhile, there is another aspect of long term investing that one has to be mindful of, i.e asset allocation. Asset allocation refers to the percentage of money allocated into different asset classes based on one’s financial goals. Therefore, whenever there is a rally in a particular asset class, that component of the portfolio tends to move up, thereby skewing the desired asset allocation. Ideally, in such a situation, it is important to book profits and balance the portfolio once again. However, given the emotional bogey attached to winning asset class, an investor hardly does the needful at opportune times. At other time, it is technical factors such as taxation, exit loads, bright future outlook of the asset class and the likes which keeps us tied to our investments.

Try Dynamic asset allocation/ balanced advantage schemes

As a means to aid in the asset allocation journey, today mutual fund houses have launched dynamic asset allocation funds. Such funds are most suited for making lumpsum investments in volatile market environment. The construct of the fund is such that the sum invested here is spread across debt and equity and these funds constantly adjust the asset allocation based on the overall market valuation. The matrices used for determining market valuation could be Price to Earnings (PE), Price to Book (PB) ratio etc.

So, for example, if the market rallies and the PB ratio of an index were to move above a particular level, the fund manager would book profits in equity and allocate more to debt. And in case, if the market corrects and the PB come back to the pre-defined level then the fund would again increase exposure to equities, by reducing its debt exposure. Given this dynamic rebalancing of the portfolio at regular intervals, this category of fund is well positioned to make the most of the opportunities in a volatile market.

Salient features of Balanced Advantage category of Schemes: