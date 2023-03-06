Amazon Upcoming Sale India 2023 - Dates That You Can’t Miss

March 06, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST

A brief on Amazon Sale

Check the Latest Amazon Sale here

Amazon is one of the biggest e-commerce platforms in the world, catering to all your basic and luxurious needs. In this scenario, time-to-time sales on Amazon become mesmerising for buyers. These are categories of gadgets, kitchen appliances, home appliances, interior furnishings & furniture, groceries, and lifestyle accessories.

Amazon launches at least two sales every month, either big or small. Primarily, Amazon is known for its Great Indian Sale, which it hosts annually on its e-commerce platform in September or October. If you are an Amazon regular, you already know what we discuss. The benefit of this sale is that it is right ahead of the Indian festive season, which means one can shop across a wide range of products and be festive-ready.

Top Upcoming Amazon Sales 2023 India

● Amazon Great Indian Summer Sale

Expected Date: 13th to 16th May

Offer: Up to 70% off cooling devices and summer appliances

● Amazon Prime Day Sale

Expected Date: 23rd to 24th July

Offer: New product launches, huge discounts on most leading brands, contests and more

● Amazon Great Freedom Sale

Expected Date: 5th to 9th August

Offer: Offers on Electronics and home appliances and most major categories

● Amazon Nine Days of Navratri Sale and Offers

Expected Date: 26th September 2023 - 5th October 2023

Offer: Best deals with up to 75% discounts across nine major category products

● Amazon End-of-Year Sale

Expected Date: 28th to 31st December

Offer: Offers on electronics, home appliances, gadgets and more

Apart from Amazon Great Indian Sale, the platform hosts year-round sales on essential occasions such as Baisakhi, Diwali, Black Friday and End-of-Year, offering great discounts, exchange offers, no-cost EMIs and more.

Amazon’s Next Sale with Expected Dates & Offers

Amazon is offering three sales events in March, which are starting simultaneously. These events are the next Amazon sale on mobiles, electronics, home essentials and other product categories ahead of the Holi festival. The next sale events are:

● Amazon Mega Home Summer Sale

Expected Date: March 4th to March 7th, 2023

Offer: 50% discount on Home Essentials

● Amazon Holi Sale

Expected Date: March 5th to March 19th, 2023

Offer: Up to 70% Off on all product categories

● Amazon Women’s Day Sale

Expected Date: March 5th to March 8th, 2023

Offer: Up to 70% Off on jewellery, bags and others.

List of Amazon upcoming sales in 2023 with Date & Offers

Here is a list of all the Amazon upcoming sales scheduled for 2023 so that you don’t miss out on them:

1. Amazon Mega Home Summer Sale (March 4th – March 7th)

Amazon’s Home Summer Sale will be just in time for the summer season across India. From March 4th to March 7th, 2023, this sale event will discount home essentials such as furnishings, electronics, kitchen appliances and more.

Offers & Deals:

The discount will be up to 50% across all home essentials.

2. Amazon Holi Sale (March 5th – March 19th)

The Amazon Holi Sale ahead of Holi is expected to start on March 5th and end on March 19th, 2023. The event offers up to 70% discount on all product categories, so you can revamp your home, buy the latest gadgets or give yourself a makeover on a budget. Additionally, there are significant discounts on puja essentials, pichkaris, herbal gulals and balloons to make your Holi festival memorable.

Offers & Deals:

Up to 50% discount on Electronics

Up to 60% discount on Fashion Brands

Up to 40% discount on smartphones

Up to 40% discount on skin care products.

3. Amazon Women’s Day Sale (March 5th – March 8th)

Running alongside the Holi Sale is the Amazon Women’s Day Sale from March 5th to March 8th, 2023. Amazon celebrates this day by providing great discounts on women’s products, such as ethnic wear, western wear, shoes, watches, bags and cosmetics. Brand-specific discounts exist on popular women-centric brands such as Mango, Forever 21, Only, Lakme and more.

Offers & Deals:

40 to 80% off on ethnic wear

40 to 70% off on western wear and shoes

30% off on smartwatches

Up to 70% off on watches and jewellery

Up to 80% off on sunglasses

Up to 25% off on makeup.

4. Amazon Baisakhi Sale (April 12th – April 14th)

April will have the Amazon Baisakhi Sale from April 12th to April 14th, 2023, on electronics, home essentials, kitchen appliances and fashion & beauty products. Family gatherings and gifting are big on Baisakhi in most parts of India, and so this Amazon upcoming sale is perfect to be ready for it.

Offers & Deals:

Up to 70% off on electronics

Up to 60% off on home décor and kitchen appliances

Huge savings on fashion, apparel and beauty products.

5. Amazon Great Indian Summer Sale (May 13th – May 16th)

This Amazon upcoming sale for summer is expected to start on May 13th and will be till May 16th, 2023, with up to 75% discount on mobiles, laptops, electronics and more. Amazing discounts will be available on refrigerators, air conditioners, coolers, and fans. There will also be special offers on fashion accessories and makeup.

Offers & Deals:

Up to 75% off on smartphones, electronics and tech gadgets

6. Amazon Prime Day Sale (July 23rd – July 24th)

Every year, Amazon Prime Day Sale has amazing discounts for Prime members. This year, the event is scheduled for July 23rd and July 24th, 2023, with up to 30% discount on all product categories and up to 90% discount on selected products. Prime membership also provides the exclusive benefit of fast and free delivery.

Offers & Deals:

Up to 30% discount on all product categories

Up to 90% discount on selected products

7. Amazon Great Freedom Sale (August 5th – August 9th)

Amazon Great Freedom Sale is an annual event ahead of Independence Day in India. Expected from August 5th to August 9th, 2023, this is the next Amazon sale on mobiles and other electronic gadgets and appliances. This is the best Amazon sale to get your hands on essentials like television, refrigerator, microwave, washing machine and even smartphones.

Offers & Deals:

Up to 80% discount on mobiles & accessories

Up to 70% discount on gadgets & electronics

Up to 80% discount on kitchen & home appliances.

8. Amazon Raksha Bandhan Sale (August 8th – August 11th)

Amazon Raksha Bandhan Sale is expected to start from August 8th until August 11th, 2023, with mesmerising discounts on smartphones, tech gadgets and jewellery. One can avail of a booming 80% discount on these product categories and other gifting items.

Offers & Deals:

Up to 80% off on smartphones, tech gadgets and jewellery

9. Xiaomi flagship days (August 16th – August 20th)

One of the subsequent Amazon mobile sales is the Xiaomi flagship days which is expected to start on August 16th and end on August 20th, 2023. It is a 5-day event by Amazon, providing various discounts and offers on Xiaomi smartphones.

Offers & Deals:

Huge savings on Xiaomi smartphones

10. Amazon Great Indian Festival (September 23rd – October 23rd)

One of the significant sales events on Amazon is the Great Indian Festival which is a month-long sales festival held annually. Amazon Great Indian Sale’s next date is September 23rd onwards till October 23rd, 2023. The event offers up to 40% discount on leading smartphone brands and accessories. It also offers great deals on other tech gadgets such as Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, laptops, smartwatches and smart TVs.

Offers & Deals:

Up to 40% off on smartphones and accessories

Up to 40% off on laptops

Up to 40% off on Bluetooth speakers and earbuds

11. Amazon Diwali Sale (October 20th – October 24th)

Amazon offers the best deals at one of our biggest festivals. This year the Amazon sale date 2023 is expected to be from October 20th to October 24th, 2023. The sale is across product categories and up to 70% off, including consumer electronics, kitchen appliances, groceries and beauty products. This promises to make your Diwali festival all the more bright and beautiful.

Offers & Deals:

Up to 70% off across all product categories

12. Amazon Black Friday Sale (November 22nd – November 25th)

Amazon Black Friday Sale is a sought-after event that attracts many customers and results in good sales for the platform. This year’s sale event is scheduled from November 22nd to November 25th, 2023 and will have amazing discounts on fashion, accessories and home furnishings. It is a great way to prepare yourself for the holiday season. Amazon offers up to 50% discount on these product categories on Black Friday sales.

Offers & Deals:

Up to 50% off on fashion and accessories

Up to 50% off on home decor

13. Amazon Christmas Sale (December 21st – December 25th)

This yearly Amazon upcoming sale is scheduled for December 21st to December 25th, ahead of the Holidays and will have discounts on winter essentials and more. There are amazing discounts and offers on favourite gadgets and heating appliances.

Offers & Deals:

Amazing discounts on gadgets and winter essentials

14. Amazon End-of-Year Sale (December 28th – December 31st)

You can expect huge discounts on Amazon’s End-of-Year Sales. The sales event will start from December 28th until December 31st, 2023. Customers can get up to 70% off on smartphones, electronics, home appliances, fashion and accessories. This is a sale to look forward to as the New Year is approaching, and Amazon sale is available on all the best-selling products.

Offers & Deals:

Up to 70% off on all product categories

Top Amazon Upcoming Sales & Offers in 2023

Among the list of Amazon’s upcoming sales, the top sales events that garner high traffic and sales in India are the following:

Amazon Prime Day Sale : Scheduled for July 23rd and July 24th this year, Amazon Prime Day Sale is for Prime Members and offers up to 30% discount on all product categories and up to 90% discount on selected products.

: Scheduled for July 23rd and July 24th this year, Amazon Prime Day Sale is for Prime Members and offers up to 30% discount on all product categories and up to 90% discount on selected products. Amazon Great Indian Festival : Most popular sales event on Amazon in India is the month-long Great Indian Festival. Amazon Great Indian Sale’s next date is September 23rd to October 23rd, with up to 40% discount on smartphones and great deals on tech gadgets and electronics.

: Most popular sales event on Amazon in India is the month-long Great Indian Festival. Amazon Great Indian Sale’s next date is September 23rd to October 23rd, with up to 40% discount on smartphones and great deals on tech gadgets and electronics. Amazon Diwali Sale: Amazon’s Diwali Sale from October 20th to October 24th will have up to 70% off across product categories, including home essentials, kitchen appliances, groceries, fashion and accessories.

How to get early access to top Amazon upcoming sale events

You can get early access to top Amazon sales events by signing up for an Amazon Prime membership. It will provide you a day ahead access to all the top Amazon upcoming sales events. The membership price in India starts at INR 179 monthly and is INR 1,499 for a year.

The membership also ensures access to the leading Amazon upcoming sale. The Amazon Prime Day Sale is scheduled for July 23rd and July 24th this year, offering mesmerising discounts across product categories exclusively for Prime members.

Benefits of having Amazon prime and prime subscription plans

In addition to a day ahead early access to Amazon sales events, the Amazon Prime membership also gives you one-day free delivery as a bonus. It also offers multiple discounts and additional offers during sales events. The delivery or shipping benefits you can derive from your Amazon Prime membership if you need to expedite your delivery are:

Free same-day delivery

Morning delivery at a charge of INR 50

Free one-day delivery

Free two-day delivery

Free no-rush delivery

No minimum order value is required for free standard delivery

Amazon prime membership provides a safe and convenient shopping environment to shop for your favourite items. Other benefits of the prime subscription are access to the following:

Prime Video

Prime Music

Prime deals and offers

Credit card rewards

Prime Gaming

Prime Reading

Amazon Family

How to use Amazon coupons while shopping

Amazon offers shopping coupons to make the shopping experience of buyers memorable. These are coupon codes available on the e-commerce site and can be used while shopping. Coupon codes are either on the complete purchase or for different product categories. Following are the steps to use Amazon coupons while shopping:

Discover the coupons through the Coupons Home Page, product detail page, search, product listing pages, and your shopping cart.

‘Collect’ the coupon first by clicking on the ‘Collect Coupon’ button as shown alongside the coupon offer on these pages.

The discount will then be automatically applied at the time of checkout.

It is also important to note the following while using coupons on Amazon:

The coupons collected can be seen on the Your Coupons page, which has all the valid coupons collected by you.

The coupon discount will be applied only to one purchase unit. For example, if the discount is INR 10 on a product of INR 100, you purchase 5 units for a total price of INR 500. Then, the total discount will still be INR 10, not INR 50.

If you return the item purchased using a coupon within the return window, you will get a refund of the amount paid by you. If you claim a replacement, you will get it for free without any additional charges.

Frequently asked questions:

1. How often do prices drop on Amazon?

Amazon makes over 250 million price changes daily, meaning a product’s price changes once every 10 minutes. This is done using the customer’s shopping pattern, competitors’ prices, profit margins, inventory, and many other factors. This way, Amazon ensures that their prices are always competitive.

2. What is the most prominent Amazon shopping event?

Prime Day is one of the most significant Amazon sales events in India. Amazon Great India Festival is also among the most significant shopping events on the platform.

3. How can the finest Amazon promotional events and sales be found?

Subscribe to the notification on the mobile app of Amazon India. The application will notify you about the best Amazon upcoming sales, offers and promotional events in advance and when the sale is on.

You can also bookmark this page and return to it to stay informed about Amazon’s upcoming sales events.

4. Where do you get sales-related information from?

Sign into your Amazon account. Click on ‘Today’s Deals’ in the Menu bar. Select ‘All Deals’ in the tab to know about the Deal of the Day, Lightning Deal and all important deals and offers across product categories.

5. How can I derive the maximum advantage from Amazon Sales Information?

Purchase a subscription to Amazon Prime for early access to all sales events on Amazon and to enjoy free and quick shipping. You can also use coupon codes that you can collect on the website on the Coupons Home Page to get the maximum benefit from the sales event.

6. What is the best day of the week to buy from Amazon?

According to data trends, Mondays are the strongest days for shopping on Amazon. Mondays have the highest traffic and sales on the e-commerce platform.

Amazon offers competitive prices and best-selling products across categories for a memorable shopping experience. Now that we have listed the top Amazon upcoming sales events with dates and offers, you can be ready for your next big shopping spree!

