Amazon Prime Day Sale (15th – 16th July) 2023: A Big Saving Day with Discounts

June 30, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST

Are you looking to save huge money on top brands? Then, it is the right time, Amazon gets back with a big saving deal on Amazon prime day sale 2023. This is a two-day sale applicable only to the Amazon Prime member. If you are a prime member, start the purchase on this big day to save huge. Explore huge offers on the best brands on amazon prime sale. Also, you can take advantage of our PaisaWapas site to grab the best deals on Amazon. Read to know more about amazon prime sale offers, and discounts:

What is Amazon Prime Day?

The annual two-day sale is known as Amazon Prime Day. It has been specifically created for Prime members. Numerous best-selling items are discounted by the e-commerce giant only for Amazon Prime members.

Amazon Prime Day sale 2023 dates

Amazon has officially announced the dates for its Prime Day sales, which will take place from July 15 to July 16 of 2023.

Customers have a two-day chance to take advantage of special offers and discounts on a variety of products, including smartphones, laptops, clothing, and household appliances. The seventh Prime Day sale will take place this year, and it is expected to be larger and better than ever before. There will be two days of great sales, new products, discounts, blockbuster entertainment, and more. Also Get Extra Cashback on PaisaWapas site.

Amazon Prime Day sale: Deals and discounts

Save early with live offers

Mobile and Accessories: Up to 40% Off

No cost EMI

Exchange Offer

Electronics & Gadgets: Up to 75% Off

No cost EM

IExchange Offer

Home & Kitchen:Up to 70% Off

No cost EMI

Top Brands

Amazon Fashion: 50% to 80% Off

Top Brands

Great Prices

Smart TV & Appliances: Up to 60% off

No cost EMI

Exchange Offer

Alexa, Fire TV & Kindle: Up to 55% off

10 Days Return

Brand Warranty

Daily Essentials: Up to 60% off

Great Prices

Wide Selection

Books, Toys, Gaming, & more: Up to 70% off

Great Prices

No cost EMI

Amazon brands & more: Up to 70% off

Wide Selection

Great Prices

Travel Offers:

Bank Offers: Amazon’s upcoming sale

Using ICICI Bank credit/debit cards, SBI credit cards, and EMI transactions on ICICI Bank credit/debit cards and SBI credit cards will result in an additional 10% discount for you during the Prime Day event. All consumers can take advantage of an additional 5% immediate discount on purchases made with an Amazon Pay ICICI card on Prime Day 2023.

In addition to these purchasing advantages, this card offers limitless advantages for booking flights, making bill payments, and more on Amazon. As a Prime customer, you can also apply for an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card and obtain welcome bonuses.

How to get Prime Membership: Steps to Follow

Step 1: Visit the Amazon website or Install the app from the Google play store.

Step 2: With your mobile number or email id, create your account.

Step 3: Click on the “Try Prime”

Step 4: From the subscription plan, select the one you need. The new plans for amazon prime membership are:

The cost of Amazon Prime Membership in India is Rs 1,499, and it offers a number of benefits like one-day expedited shipping, early access to sales, cost-free use of Amazon Music, and a 5% cashback option when using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Additionally, Amazon India just launched Annual Prime Lite, an affordable replacement with a price of Rs 999. Customers who subscribe to Prime Lite are eligible for free two-day delivery, standard delivery, no-rush shipping, and a cashback of Rs 25. Additionally, Prime Lite members who use their Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card to make purchases on the Amazon India website are eligible for a 5% cashback reward.

Step 5: Once selected the plan, make your payment by entering your card details to get access to all the Amazon member benefits.

Tips to find the best Prime Day 2023

Set the deal notification on your mobile.

Ask Alexa about the deal

Download the Amazon app to get quick access to the latest deals

Follow the influencers

Best Brands will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2023

Amazon Prime Dal Sale 2023 Offers on Top Brands

Mobile brands ( OnePlus, narzo, Motorola, iQOO).

OnePlus, narzo, Motorola, iQOO). Electronics & Accessories ( HP, boat, Apple, Noise)

HP, boat, Apple, Noise) Home & Kitchen (Eureka Forbes, Lifelong, Prestige, Duroflex)

Amazon Fashion (Vero Moda, Puma, Loreal Paris, American Tourister)

Smart TV & Appliances (Redmi, Samsung, LG, Sony)

Daily Essentials (Harpic, LuvLap, Protinex)

Books, Toys, gaming & more (HarperCollins, LEGO, Philips, PlayStation)

Amazon brands & more ( Amazon basics, Solmo, Presto, Symbol)

Addition Prime Day Sale Offers

Take the plan with Amazon Prime to save a big amount. Grab all the best deals and discounts in the upcoming prime day sale in 2023 (15th -16th July).

