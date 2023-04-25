Allergies, Asthma and Dust mites

April 25, 2023 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST

Dust is omnipresent and probably one of the biggest and most underrated global health hazard. One of the effects of urbanisation has been the negative impact dust has on air quality be it indoors or outdoors. Outdoor dust is mostly soil particles that get into the air through construction sites and unpaved roads. Pollen, microscopic organisms, plant material and animal dander are also part of the dust in the environment.

However, dust also has a constant indoor presence. Dust in our homes is mostly made up of sloughed off skin cells, hair, clothing fibres, bacteria, dust mites, cockroach allergens, bits of dead bugs, soil particles, pollen, mould spores, microplastic, fibres and animal dander. Dust allergy is caused by reaction to inhaling various components of dust. Most common triggers or allergens present in dust include dust mites, cockroach allergens, mould, pollen, pet fur/hair and feathers.

Dust mites are one of the most common indoor allergens around. They are very small organisms that feed on organic matter such as dead human skin cells and animal skin particles and thrive in warm, humid settings by absorbing moisture. They are too small for us to see and do not bite and aside from causing allergic disease are not known to pose harm to humans. Children or adults alike who are allergic to dust or dust mites are reacting to inhaling proteins in dust that comes from dust mite faeces, urine, or decaying bodies. Humidity is the most important factor in determining whether a house has high levels of dust mites as they tend to absorb moisture from the air. Due to this, dust mites are rarely found in desserts and high-altitude areas.

Dust mite allergens or particles are relatively large and heavy and do not usually stay in the air long. They become transiently airborne after vigorous disturbance such as dusting and settles rapidly into dust or fabrics. They cling to bedding, mattresses, upholstered furniture, carpets, and curtains, which also serve as nests. Exposure primarily occurs by proximity to dust mite debris during time spent in bed, on the floor or on upholstered furniture with maximum exposure to them occurring while sleeping, which might explain symptoms of allergies occurring commonly at night and/or early morning.

Ongoing exposure to dust mites at home can impact the health of those who are allergic or sensitised to them. They can set off mild to severe allergic symptoms. They can trigger redness, itching and tearing of eyes, allergies of the skin called atopic dermatitis or eczema characterised by dry and/or itchy skin and rashes. They can trigger or flare up nasal allergy (allergic rhinitis) characterised by runny nose, sneezing, nasal congestion or itching. They can also trigger or exacerbate asthma (airway hyperreactivity) leading to symptoms of coughing, chest tightness, whistling or wheezing sound when breathing out and sleep disturbance caused by coughing, shortness of breath or wheezing.

These symptoms can be present all year around. Children with dust mite allergies often suffer the most inside their homes or in other people’s homes. If your child has a constant runny nose or blocked nose or is coughing on most days in the evening or early mornings, he or she might be having an allergic trigger. This will be the time to seek medical review and advise.

Actions that can be taken to reduce dust mites in your home:

• Clean floors often with a damp mop or cloth.

• Dust regularly to reduce the amount of dust and improve overall indoor air quality in your home. When dusting, use something that can trap and lock dust (like a wet washcloth or microfiber cloth) to reduce the amount if it that is stirred up when cleaning.

• Vacuum carpets once or twice a week. Use a vacuum with a HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter. Consider removing carpets, if people at home are allergic to dust mite.

• Try to avoid stuffed animals, soft toys, and other dust collectors. If your child cannot part with something, wash it or put it in the freezer for 48 hours to kill dust mites.

• Reduce humidity. Keep your home below 50 percent humidity. In humid areas, air conditioning can help.

• Reduce the places where dust mites can live. Keep soft toys or stuffed animals off beddings and bed. Clean upholstered furniture, drapes, and curtains regularly. Cover mattresses and pillows with allergen encasements if possible. Wash bedding in hot water once a week. Reduce clutter.

Dr.ANUPAMA MENON

Consultant Pediatric Pulmonologist

Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Marathahalli, Bengaluru

