Allen’s TALLENTEX 2024: A Golden Opportunity for Your Child’s Talent and Ambition

Allen Career Institute is excited to introduce an innovative twist to the TALLENTEX 2024 program, marking a decade of educational excellence. This program isn’t just about exams; it’s about nurturing a child’s talent and ambition. The new online examination mode complements the traditional offline format, giving students from classes V to X a remarkable opportunity to showcase their talents, gain recognition, and pursue their dreams while enjoying coaching fee benefits.

In today’s digital age, students from diverse regions can empower themselves to achieve both academic and career goals through this program. TALLENTEX 2024 is offering Cash Prizes and Scholarship up to 90% for ALLEN Classroom & Digital Courses. These scholarships will not only assist your child’s educational journey but also lay a solid foundation for their promising future.

The scholarships are designed to support students in their competitive test preparation, and over the years, nearly a million students have benefited. The program presents an inclusive platform that caters to a wide range of students from grades V to X. The online exams are scheduled from October 14th to October 22nd, 2023, followed by offline exams on October 29th and November 5th, accommodating diverse states and students.

With Cash Prizes and Scholarship up to 90%, TALLENTEX 2024 presents an opportunity for your child to shine. The Competitive Success Index rewards students in both ALLEN Classroom and ALLEN Digital programs. Approximately 25,000 prizes are up for grabs, ensuring that quality education is within reach and inspiring competitive excellence.

Convenience is key for parents and students. Registering for TALLENTEX is hassle-free and flexible. Your child can sign up online by visiting www.tallentex.com or register in person at any ALLEN classroom center nationwide. The last date to register is 17th October 2023. Even if your child is already enrolled in ALLEN’s classroom courses, they are eligible to participate, and admissions can be secured at any ALLEN center across the country.

Eagerly anticipate the results, as every child has the potential to achieve greatness. Join on this exciting journey with TALLENTEX 2024 , where the aim is to foster your child’s talents and pave the way for their success.

