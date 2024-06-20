All You Need to Know About RuPay Credit Card and How It Works

Have you ever wondered how India facilitates its own secure digital payments system? Introducing RuPay, a home-grown initiative launched in 2012. RuPay, a portmanteau of the words ‘Rupee’ and ‘Payment,’ is India’s domestic card payment network conceived and launched by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

Building on this robust foundation, the RuPay Credit Card was launched in 2017 as an extension of this reliable payment system. This credit card service is a more accessible, affordable alternative to international card services like Visa and MasterCard.

Here is everything you need to know about RuPay credit card and how it operates.

What is a RuPay credit card?

The RuPay credit card operates on the NPCI network. This groundbreaking financial tool enables secured payments for buying goods and services at various merchants across India and abroad. The credit card can be used to

Withdraw cash from ATMs in India

Shop at stores using point-of-sale terminals

Make online purchases

Pay for purchases in Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs)

Conduct international transactions, provided Discover Financial Service (DFS) is enabled

In fact, you can now link your RuPay credit cards to the UPI app. IndusInd Bank Platinum RuPay Credit Card offers this facility along with additional benefits like:

It is a lifetime free RuPay credit card

You earn 2 Reward Points for every ₹100 spent via UPI

You earn 1 Reward Point for every ₹100 spent on non-UPI transactions

Multiple reward redemption options

Fuel surcharge waiver

Wondering how to apply for a RuPay credit card with IndusInd Bank? Simply click on the apply now option on the credit card page and get started with a 100% paperless process with zero hassle, zero fees, and zero paperwork.

How does the RuPay credit card work?

RuPay credit cards work just like any other credit card. You have to:

Apply for a RuPay credit card

Once approved, you will receive your credit card with a credit limit. You can use it at stores or online retailers for purchases and pay later

You will get a monthly statement detailing your purchases and minimum payment due

You can make full payment by the due date and avoid interest charges altogether. If you pay only the minimum amount due, interest will be charged on the remaining outstanding balance

The same cycle continues as you use your card and make repayments

Benefits of RuPay credit card

Take a look at some features and benefits of the RuPay credit cardthat make it beneficial for you:

1. Wide acceptance

RuPay cards are specifically designed for the Indian market and enjoy broad acceptance domestically and internationally. You can use them at ATMs, point-of-sale terminals, and online retailers. This huge network means quick and uninterrupted transactions anywhere in the world.

2. Cost-effective solutions

RuPay credit cards are notably affordable as they involve lower processing fees. This cost-effectiveness comes from the fact that transactions are processed within India’s own network. Hence, these cards bypass the higher costs associated with international processing routes used by systems like Visa or MasterCard. It makes RuPay an economically sensible choice for users to benefit from higher cost savings over time.

Moreover, since RuPay’s servers are in India, transactions are processed more quickly. Because data verification and processing occur domestically, the transaction confirmation time is shorter than that of international cards. This rapid processing minimises delays and helps you enjoy an efficient payment experience.

3. Exciting RuPay credit card offers and discounts

As a RuPay card holder, you enjoy multiple customised offers and discounts across various categories like travel, dining, shopping, and entertainment. Tailored specifically to the preferences of Indian consumers, these offers boost the value of daily transactions, improve your shopping experience, and strengthen customer loyalty to the bank.

4. Complimentary travel insurance cover

A RuPay credit card can make every trip memorable and stress free. Some cards, like the IndusInd Bank Platinum RuPay Credit Card, offer complimentary travel insurance coverage. The insurance can cover scenarios like:

Loss of baggage

Loss of travel documents (tickets, passport)

Flight delays

Personal accidents while travelling

5. High security you can trust

RuPay credit cards prioritise high security through several advanced measures. From EMV chip technology to OTP verification for every transaction, every measure aims to ensure that only the authorised user can complete financial activities. This approach protects your card details from unauthorised access and gives you peace of mind while carrying out daily transactions.

6. Easy UPI integration

Forget swiping! RuPay credit cards seamlessly integrate with UPI, India’s popular digital payment system. Simply scan the merchant QR Code or enter their UPI ID, add the amount, enter your UPI PIN, and your payment is complete. No more fumbling with cash or remembering card details.

Steps to link your RuPay credit card to UPI

Here is how to link your RuPay credit card to UPI in a few steps:

Download a UPI app

Click on the option “add credit card/link credit card”

Choose the bank name

Select your RuPay card (for example, IndusInd Bank Platinum RuPay Credit Card)

Generate a UPI PIN by entering your card details and providing OTP to your registered phone number

Now start making UPI payments and collect rewards on every spend.

Dos and don’ts to maximise the benefits of your RuPay credit card

Here is a set of dos and don’ts to keep in mind for responsible RuPay credit card usage and maximising its advantages:

Key takeaways

RuPay credit cards have come a long way to become one of the most used domestic payment options in India. Currently, more than 750 million RuPay credit and debit cards have been issued throughout India, as reported by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

This financial tool empowers millions of Indians through valuable features. Their global acceptance, affordability, high savings through rewards, and quick integration with digital payment systems like UPI make them ideal for everyday transactions.

Apply for a RuPay credit card today and enjoy convenience, savings, privileges, and exclusivity.

