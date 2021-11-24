All India Free Mock Test Series for UPSC Prelims 2022 | Rau’s IAS Pre Pareekshan 2022

Rau’s IAS Pre Pareekshan 2022 is back! Mock 1 – GS1 will go live on 26th Nov, 9 am

Result will be announced and Test Discussion conducted on 29th Nov, 2 pm

Deserving aspirants can get up to 100% Scholarship for Rau’s GSI QIP Course.

UPSC Prelims 2022 exam will be conducted on 6th June 2022. This means that there is sufficient time available for all UPSc aspirants, whether a fresher or someone who is going to re-attempt Prelims, to:

Understand the UPSC Prelims exam pattern and competition level

Assess or reassess their level of preparation; and accordingly

Plan their preparation strategy over the next six months.

It is for this purpose that Rau’s IAS conducts All India Pre Pareekshan Tests –a series of free Mock Tests of Prelims GS Paper I, conducted nationwide, four times a year.

UPCOMING PRE-PAREEKSHAN TESTS FOR UPSC PRELIMS 2022

# Pre-Pareekshan Tests Start Date and time Expiry Date and time Result & Test Discussion

Date and time 1. GS 1 – Mock 1 26/11/21 (Fri) @ 9 am 28/11/21 (Sun) @ 9 pm 29/11/21 (Mon) @ 2 pm 2. GS 1 – Mock 2 11/02/22 (Fri) @ 9 am 13/02/22 (Sun) @ 9 pm 14/02/22 (Mon) @ 2 pm 3. GS 1 – Mock 3 29/04/22 (Fri) @ 9 am 01/05/22 (Sun) @ 9 pm 02/05/22 (Mon) @ 2 pm 4. GS 1 – Mock 4 27/05/22 (Fri) @ 9 am 29/05/22 (Sun) @ 9 pm ------

Why should you take Rau’s Pre Pareekshan Tests?

1. Real Simulation of UPSC Prelims Exam: “The All India Pre Pareekshan, part of Rau’s Prelims Test Series is a really good initiative of Rau’s IAS Study Circle. The questions asked were very much similar to the actual UPSC Prelims question paper. Both the test series & current affairs magazines really helped me a lot in the Prelims 2021 - Mr Divyanshu Chaudhary, AIR 30, CSE 2020”

2. One of the largest bases of serious IAS aspirants: The Pre Pareekshan 2021 tests were attempted by more than 20,000 UPSC aspirants. Out of them, more than 2,500 students have cleared the Prelims 2021 and many of them are preparing for the Mains 2021 with us in our dedicated Rankers Batches in QIP Course.

3. Evaluate your preparation: This test will give you a great opportunity to understand where you stand with respect to your preparation:

Are you up to date with current affairs?

How strong are your static themes?

Do you have a test taking strategy which is working for you or do you need to devise one?

Are you solving optimum number of questions and effectively using elimination technique to get?

4. Scholarship: for deserving IAS aspirants for Rau’s GSI – QIP (Quality Improvement Program).

What will you get after giving Pre Pareekshan 2022 tests?

All India Ranks

Question wise Analysis: Easy questions you skipped or got wrong; difficult/tricky questions which you attempted and got wrong

Overall Performance Analysis: Best and average performances – total score, attempts vs accuracy, etc

Detailed Solutions

Test Discussion (live-online) class to amplify your preparation for Prelims 2022. In Test Discussion we shall discuss the most important questions from the test; explain the way in which UPSC frames question on the basis of Previous Years’ Question Analysis and how to orient your preparation/revision in the right direction.

FAQS

A. What is Rau’s IAS GSI QIP Course?

GSI – QIP is an Integrated Prelims and Mains knowledge and skills enhancement program.

It is a Targeted* course and not a Foundation course. Its aim is to help serious IAS aspirants crack UPSC IAS Exam through Personal mentorship and guidance. It offers:

Current Affairs Classes for continuous learning Integrated Prelims and Mains Test Series for synchronized testing Revision & Practice classes before Prelims and Mains respectively

- * Please note that GSI QIP is designed for such students who have completed their Foundation studies and seeking help to improve their performance at the exam. GSI QIP helps students (who have prepared their basics) crack Prelims, improve their marks in Mains and get a TOP Rank in IAS Exam.

B. How will scholarship be awarded?

Scholarships will be awarded based on performance in the test.

In case any evidence of malpractice is found, eligibility for the scholarship will be revoked.

If your name has been shortlisted for the reward of scholarship, Rau’s IAS representative will contact you through email or phone.

C. What will be the syllabus of Pre-Pareekshan Scholarship test?

General Studies - Paper I

D. What kind of difficulty level should I expect in Pre-Pareekshan test?

Pre-Pareekshan is All India Mock Test for Prelims exam. It provides actual simulation of the UPSC Prelims exam regarding pattern of questions as well as difficulty level.

E. Mode

The test can only be given in online mode.

F. How to Register