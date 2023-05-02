  • Mock Test Paper 1 (General Studies) will be live on May 13th (Saturday) at 9:30 AM.
  • Mock Test Paper 2 (CSAT) will be live on May 13th (Saturday) at 2:30 PM
  • The result and All India rankings of the Mock Test will be declared at 8:00 PM on May 15th on our Prepp IAS Telegram Channel and social media handles.
  • Answer key with detailed explanations will also be provided at the time of declaration of results.
  • Medium of the test will be English only
  • Mode of test - Online
  • Candidates can register themselves for the test at iasexam.prepp.in