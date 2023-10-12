Ajio All Stars Sale: Save Huge on Branded Products

October 12, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST

AJIO is an online fashion retailer that offers the most recent, popular, and distinctive fashion trends from India and around the globe. The most unique brands from across the world have been introduced to you by AJIO, which completely changes your shopping experience. For men, women, and children across the site, the AJIO Upcoming sale 2023 offers the lowest prices on clothing, accessories, and footwear. You can shop for the newest and most luxurious fashion designs while saving up to 70% on your order with the excellent AJIO free delivery coupon and offers. Here will see about the amazing deals on Ajio All Star Sale:

Ajio All Stars Sale Time & date

The Ajio sale is live from 6th October 2023 at 12 A.M IST. and will end on 15th October. Shop for your best brand and get huge discounts on each product.

Additional Offers to get into AJIO All Stars Sale

Shop and earn up to 2% AJIO points in your wallet

Invite your friends to AJIO & earn up to Rs. 1500 in your wallet

Shop using your Relianceone points

Shop E-gift cards and get 3% Off

Bank & Other Offers on Ajio All Stars Sale 2023

10% Instant Discount with SBI Credit Card

Pay up to 1% using your Ajio points

Get flat Rs. 150 Cashback - Only for new users paying using Paytm Postpaid (Min transaction of Rs. 1999)

Get up to 15% cashback on paying with Mobikwik wallet (Min transaction of Rs. 1999)

Get Flat Rs. 150 Paytm cashback on paying using Paytm wallet (Min transaction od Rs. 2499)

AJIO All Stars Sale Offers & Discounts on Brands:

As the trend is in hands, brands play a major role. Get the top-rated brands at huge discounts with the use of Ajio All Stars Sale. Below listed are the brands you can get the sale offers:

Top category to buy on Ajio Sale:

Best Discounts on Ajio All Stars Sale:

Deal of the All Start Sale: Ethnic wear

Deal of the All Start Sale: Footwear

Deal of the All Start Sale: Kids Wear

Highlights of Ajio All Stars Sale 2023

1250000+ Styles From 5000+ brands.

Buy More Save More with Min 50% off

Free Delivery on all orders

100% Genuine

SuperFast Delivery

30 Days Return Policy

Easy Exchange And Returns

International brands

Final Thoughts

Grab the best deal of All Stars Sale in Ajio just by logging into the Ajio app. Here, you will avail the best deals and discounts on the top brands. So, it’s time to add the desired products to your cart to get huge offers. The listed above are amazing deals you get in the Ajio All Stars Sale.

FAQ’s:

1. When does the Ajio All Stars Sale start in 2023?

The Ajio All Stars Sale starts on October 6, 2023.

2. What is the expected end date on the All Stars Sale?

The end date of the Ajio All Stars Sale is October 15, 2023.

3. What is the maximum discount to get in Ajio All Stars Sale?

You can get 50 - 90% off on the Ajio All Stars Sale.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”