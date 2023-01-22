Air India offers Sale: Attractive discounts on domestic destinations

January 22, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST

National, January 21, 2023: Air India, India’s leading airline and a Star Alliance member, has launched an attractive initiative - offering discounts on its flight tickets across the airline’s domestic network in the run-up to the celebrations of India’s 74th Republic Day.

The offer, which has been rolled out this morning, will be valid till 23rd January 2023 and will be available for sale on all Air India booking platforms, including through the airline’s authorised travel agents. These discounted tickets will be available in Economy Class and applicable for travel across the domestic network in India from 1st February to 30th September 2023.

Starting from an incredibly low one-way fare of Rs 1705/-, the discounts will be available on over 49 domestic destinations. Whether it’s the dream holiday tour with family or any business visit, one can grab these heavily discounted tickets on Air India’s wide domestic network.

Some of the one-way discounted fares on the domestic network are as under:

For further details log onto our website www.airindia.in or contact our call centre at 1860 233 1407

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”