ADVERTISEMENT

AIMER B School’s Inaugural Batch Sets Record with Highest Average CTC Among Private B Schools in Kerala

February 05, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST

AIMER B School proudly announces a groundbreaking achievement by its inaugural batch, establishing a new high in compensation among private B Schools in Kerala with an impressive average CTC of ₹9.525 LPA. This milestone not only underscores the institution’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and significant value creation for both students and industry partners but also marks a significant stride towards real-world outcomes and student success, with 58% of its graduates securing top-tier job placements and 42% embarking on entrepreneurial ventures.

Muhammed Mon, the founder of AIMER, reflects on this accomplishment, “Our first batch’s success underscores the importance of our work-integrated, outcome-focused education model. It’s a testament to our belief in preparing students not just for the job market, but to become leaders and innovators in their fields.”

In a significant move towards expansion and innovation, AIMER is investing over ₹50 CR in its new project at Markaz Knowledge City, Kozhikode. This ambitious development involves constructing a state-of-the-art building to accommodate the growing needs of its students and faculty, further enhancing AIMER’s educational offerings.

With these strategic developments, AIMER not only celebrates record-breaking CTC figures but also leads the change in redefining management education through innovation, technology, and a profound commitment to outcomes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Website: https://aimerbschool.com

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US