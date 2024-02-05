GIFT a SubscriptionGift
AIMER B School’s Inaugural Batch Sets Record with Highest Average CTC Among Private B Schools in Kerala

February 05, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST

AIMER B School proudly announces a groundbreaking achievement by its inaugural batch, establishing a new high in compensation among private B Schools in Kerala with an impressive average CTC of ₹9.525 LPA. This milestone not only underscores the institution’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and significant value creation for both students and industry partners but also marks a significant stride towards real-world outcomes and student success, with 58% of its graduates securing top-tier job placements and 42% embarking on entrepreneurial ventures.

Muhammed Mon, the founder of AIMER, reflects on this accomplishment, “Our first batch’s success underscores the importance of our work-integrated, outcome-focused education model. It’s a testament to our belief in preparing students not just for the job market, but to become leaders and innovators in their fields.”

In a significant move towards expansion and innovation, AIMER is investing over ₹50 CR in its new project at Markaz Knowledge City, Kozhikode. This ambitious development involves constructing a state-of-the-art building to accommodate the growing needs of its students and faculty, further enhancing AIMER’s educational offerings.

With these strategic developments, AIMER not only celebrates record-breaking CTC figures but also leads the change in redefining management education through innovation, technology, and a profound commitment to outcomes.

Website: https://aimerbschool.com

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”

