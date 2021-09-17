Agni College of Technology wins Vishwakarma awards, 2020

17 September 2021 16:24 IST

Agni College of Technology recently won the title award Vishwakarma awards, 2020 at an exhibition recently organised by All India Council for Technical education (AICTE), ministry of human resource development, Government of India.

Team “conquerors” comprising Subhash M, Ramajayam C, Swetha J, Adhisivan P and Raja Selvan R from the reputed college took part in the competition and won the award in the sub-theme ‘promote value added agricultural processes, products and handicrafts’ under the mentorship of M. Subash. The competition, Chhatra Vishwakarma Awards, was themed on India’s economic recovery post Covid; reverse migration and rehabilitation plan to support ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat.’

To have received this honour was indeed a matter of pride, but the journey was not smooth sailing. There was a tough competition and that was the thrill of taking part in an event as exciting as this.

AICTE had received 5000 projects from 25 states in eight different categrories. After the first round of scrutiny, 968 teams were shortlisted. Then these short listed teams took part in the regional convention virtually, following which another round of scrutiny took place and 85 teams were short listed for the national convention, which too was held virtually. Agni College of Technology was one of the teams to have made the cut for the prestigious national convention. The college showed its working prototype and proceeded to the next level, that is, the national convention where it showed exactly how the working model alongside the emerging business model can help achieve the dream of millions- an Atmanirbhar Bharat with the focus being on the value and contribution of our traditional handicrafts industry.

Out of the 85 teams, 24 were declared as the winners. The participating team from Agni College of Technology, with great pride, made a presentation of their idea in the presence of Hon’ble union minister of education Dharmendra Pradhan and bellowed AICTE chairman Dr. Anil Sahasradudhe at an exhibition-cum-award distribution ceremony that took place in recently.

With the aim of the exhibition being encouraging creative thinking and innovation in students and bringing out their best presentation skills where they display their contribution to their respective domain and the holistic national development, Agni College of Technology students’ unique presentation idea was COSHEPRO (coconut shell products to enhance the village employment to improve the rural lifestyle). The idea is to better the rural economy by creating livelihood opportunities for women. The students have created an ‘exclusive commercial programme” website for showcasing of locally made products. Coconut shells, bamboo and sisal fibre are the materials that go into the product-making process. Coconut shells are recycled, and women are encouraged to make bio-degradable and environment-friendly products by putting to use other natural materials. Then the products are made available for sale through the website. Remuneration to the women is based on the product they work on. The team’s phenomenal success has shown how real work opportunities can be created for women in the rural areas by relying on materials that solely derive from nature.