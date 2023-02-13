ACE Engineering Academy - Towards acing competitive exams in a jiff with ACE

February 13, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST

Rising towards the New Age-Education

In the year 1995, Gopala Krishna Murthy started ACE Engineering Academy as his brainchild in a small room with a handful of students with the desire to give back to society through his passion for teaching. Yadala Venkata Gopala Krishna Murthy completed his B.Tech in Civil Engineering from Osmania University, Hyderabad in the year 1985, and M. Tech from NIT Warangal (former Regional Engineering College, Warangal) in 1987. He was selected for the UPSC-ESE securing 128th rank, but due to the delay in posting and financial constraints, he joined State Government Services as a Deputy Executive Engineer. Further, to embark on his journey for teaching, he resigned from his services in 2003 and started offering coaching in Hyderabad. Prof. Murthy always talks about how working as a Deputy Executive Engineer for 14 years could not give him the satisfaction that teaching has given.

Building Blocks of the Modern-Day Institute

After its establishment in 1995, ACE Academy evolved rapidly by crossing its boundaries, and new branches started in various parts of India by emerging as a pioneer Institute for GATE & ESE Coaching. The headquarters located in Hyderabad, ACE draws out students from corners of the country every year. ACE branches are broadened to the major cities in India like Delhi, Pune, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Bangalore, and Chennai.

Providing Modern Solutions to Modern Problems aka ACE Online!

In the year 2018 ACE Online, the digital platform of ACE started to surpass students all over the country with the foremost aim of offering high-quality education to students in the rapidly developing technological era. Continuing his legacy, the Second Generation of Prof. Murthy Mr. Raghu Vamsi understood the importance and necessity of bridging the gap between quality education with technology and the importance of a perfect blend of conventional teaching with modern learning methods to enhance students’ learning experiences. Over the years, ACE Online has grown up to be one of the most renowned institutions.

Living up to the High Expectations

Achieving success may seem quite explicit in the eyes but in reality, it is far from it. ACE Students ACE stood out and excelled from their early years onwards. ACE never turned back and proceeded to succeed every year, climbing the ranks as well as students were admitted. With 27+ years of excellence, bagged 67 All India First Ranks in GATE and 27 All India First Ranks in ESE. Every year ACE is achieving 100+ Ranks under the top 10 in GATE & ESE Exams. In GATE 2022 Ranks, ACE got 312 ranks and 187 selections in ESE 2022. One of the best results that show the ACE’s commitment to quality education is securing all the First Ranks in CE | ME | EE | EC by ACE students in ESE 2022 results.

Striving to empower students with the fundamental knowledge in the field of specialization to build students’ confidence, and abilities that connect to the competitive world in a better way, ACE employed highly qualified faculties from IITs and NITs, enriching students preparing for competitive exams. ACE’s growth is defined by its hand-picked faculty and the set of courses that allow students to go beyond their learnings and facilitate them to extend their interest level in their exam preparation journey.

Sailing through the Pandemic

In response to shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, ACE helped students to prepare for competitive exams online in order to keep their preparation on track without hurdles. Further, introduced live classes to bring in the interaction between students and their faculty which created new experiences for aspirants by providing them with opportunities to learn from anywhere.

Talking about the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in the Media Interview, Prof. Gopala Krishna Murthy said that they have had their fair share of challenges like all organizations but moving forward with alternative ways because of the emergence of changes in the coaching pattern.

ACE now has become the one-stop destination for engineering students who wish to join IISc/IITs after completing B.Tech and also for those who want to join prestigious companies through ESE/PSUs. Not only for engineering students but also for graduates and aspirants who wanted to join the public sector. ACE provides high-quality content which is delivered by the most experienced faculty members that offer an incredible chance for students to chase their dreams.

ACE is moving forward and staying on top with its extensible features like Classroom Coaching, Exclusive Online Live Coaching with Short Term and Long Term Batches. ACE Online is standing out with attributes of Self Paced Learning. ACE is working hard to change the competitive exam coaching landscape through exclusively designed courses to reach a wider range of students.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”