Accelerated NCERT Program for UPSC CSE 2023/2024/2025

August 02, 2022 14:18 IST

Prepp IAS, India’s leading UPSC coaching platform, has launched a comprehensive and one of a kind AcceleratedNCERT Program for UPSC CSE 2023/2024/2025, which will aid UPSC aspirants to have strong command over basic concepts. NCERT textbooks are a crucial and irreplaceable component of UPSC CSE preparation. They aid in forming a solid foundation and conceptual clarity, which helps with the UPSC CSE Prelims and proves vital in the Mains phase of the examination. This course is designed to ensure aspirants have an expert level grip on the NCERTs from the perspective of the UPSC CSE examination.

What are the benefits that NCERTs offer?

Simple to get started on the preparations - First and foremost, the NCERT is the fundamental reading book that thoroughly covers the civil services examination syllabus pattern in a very simple and lucid manner.

NCERT helps build the fundamental concepts - The NCERT books are considered foundational reading material for Civil Service Examination. It covers all the important topics and provides crystal clear conceptual clarity.

Authentic Information - The NCERT books are regarded as reliable sources of information. After extensive research, these books are meticulously designed by experts and government officials.

Questions asked directly from NCERT - UPSC has asked many questions directly from the NCERT books since its inception.

What does Prepp IAS NCERT Program offer?

The Accelerated NCERT Program is a live online course designed to set up a solid base and strong foundation for UPSC aspirants.

Along with the NCERTs, this course ensures the right guidance for UPSC aspirants so that they can prepare in a strategic and holistic way. This will be achieved through regular strategy sessions to keep their preparation aligned with the UPSC CSE. The course also includes an opportunity to interact with highly qualified faculty for mentorship to help students correct their mistakes and keep their preparation on track.

Who should take this Course?

Aspirants who are freshers and need a direction for what to read and how to read right from the very beginning of their preparation. This course is a must for all those aspirants who plan to prepare for UPSC CSE or State Services in 2023/24/25.

Core Features of Accelerated NCERT Course

Comprehensive Coverage of New NCERTs - Class 6th to 12th

Live Online Interactive Classes

Result Oriented Approach

Weekly MCQ Tests, Doubt Sessions and Strategy Sessions

Answer Writing Sessions

Monthly Group Mentorship Sessions

High Value NCERT Notes

Batch Details

Class Timings - 07:00 PM to 09:30 PM - Monday to Friday

Course Duration - 11th Sep 2022 to 30th Dec 2022

Recordings of every live lecture will be made available

Validity of Recordings - till 2023 Mains

Faculties @ Accelerated NCERT Program for UPSC CSE

The course will be conducted by young and dynamic educators who are well versed with the emerging demand of UPSC CSE and understand the nerve of the exam. The associated faculties of the program are:

Sourabh Jain: He qualified for the Personality Test (Interview) of UPSC CSE in both of his attempts . Siddhartha Kumar: He appeared in 4 Mains and 1 Interview in UPSC CSE. He has been appreciated by thousands of students for his exam focussed teaching methods. Sitender Kumar: He appeared for UPSC CSE interviews and has 5+ years of teaching and guiding experience. Neelam Bhatia: She is student centered educator with over 6 years of experience in teaching Political Science and its various subsets like Indian Polity and International Relations along with Current Affairs. Dr Mohammad Zia: He has a teaching experience of more than 8 Years, which includes his services as an Assistant Professor at the Regional Institute of Education (NCERT), Bhopal. He has taught History and Economy to UPSC aspirants in various institutes and academies throughout the country. Samridhi: She has appeared for 4 Mains and 2 Interviews in UPSC CSE and has 8+ years of teaching and guiding experience.

About Prepp IAS

Prepp IAS was launched with the intention of disrupting the traditional way of UPSC coaching. They have a team of young educators who have appeared for multiple interviews in UPSC CSE and are well versed with the requirements of the exam. They believe in an exam-focused study rather than burdening the aspirant with too much knowledge.