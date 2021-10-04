About the All New iPhone13 Series and Which one to Buy? | iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 11

04 October 2021 12:06 IST

Every year, the launch of the Apple product is the most anticipated event. Everyone awaits for the fall to amaze themselves with the new iPhones, iPad and More. This year Apple launched the iPhone 13, the successor of iPhone 12. With more improvements and most interestingly with a smaller notch. As Apple does something every year to set an industry standard for the next year, like adding a new feature or hardware, or doing something completely different! Here, we'll talk about the Apple iPhone 13 lineup for 2021 and which one you should buy. Also, we will talk about why iPhone 12 is still the best fit for you.

About iPhone 13

Release Date

iPhone 13 is launched on 14th September, 2021 and will launch on sale in select regions on September 24, 2021. The iPhone 13 series might be available in India around the fourth week of September 2021. iPhones are available on stores and ecommerces. You can check the latest deals on iPhone 13 on Amazon and Flipkart with PaisaWapas.

Design

The iPhone 12 models have a redefined feature with square sides similar to iPhone 12 that resembles the iPhone 4 and 5. A reduced notch at the top of the screen with a new diagonally placed camera. However, the rest of the design is very similar to the iPhone 12 Lineup.

Colours

Both the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini are available in five colours; Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight and Product Red. However, the iPhone 13 Pro is available in four colours; Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold and Graphite.

Display

The iPhone 13 lineup has similar display just as iPhone 12 lineup. However, they have decided to reduce the size of the notch. Apart from that, the iPhone 13 Pro lineup is having 120Hz display where as the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini is having only 60HZ display.

Camera -

On the iPhone 13 Pro Max versions, Apple has maintain a stronger camera setup. iPhone 13 will have the same capabilities to iPhone 12, however, there has be slight changes with 47% better low light performance and the new Cinematic Mode. The iPhone 13 is also packed with a sensor-shift image stabilisation functionality. On the iPhone 13 Pro Max, this feature is also accessible. The iPhone 13 is included with a new ultra-wide sensor, with an f/1.8 aperture instead of the f/2.4 just like the iPhone 12.

Hardware Specs

The iPhone 13 have the faster CPU than its predecessor. A15 Bionic, which will be a companion to the A14 Bionic, which powers the iPhone 12. This new SoC may be an enhancement over the A14 Bionic in terms of overall reliability and effectiveness. Apple iPhone 13 lineup have storage options ranging from 64GB to 512GB. Perhaps, iPhone 13 also comes with a 1 TB of storage. Hence, it will feature the latest internal storage capacity of any iPhone ever.

Connectivity & Battery

The iPhone 13 has got a big upgrade in terms of wireless connectivity. Apple had intended to include Qualcomm's X60 5G modem in future iPhones, including the iPhone 13, according to documents from the company's settlement with Qualcomm.

iPhones 13 are having better battery than iPhone 12 even without expanding the design layout. Due to the iPhone 13's so-called soft battery technology. With an increase of 18% in battery capacity from 3,687 to 4,352 mAh, the iPhone 13 Pro Max comes out on top.

iOS 15

Apple delivers a new version of iOS with each new iPhone it introduces. Apple gave us our first look at the software that will power the new iPhone 13 when it announced iOS 15. Among the key iOS 15 features are updates to FaceTime that allow you to view movies and share content with others, as well as a new Focus mode for managing notifications, announcements, and other built-in programmes.

Portless : Apple is believed to be on a removal spree, having removed the 3.5mm port from the iPhone 7 series and now the power adaptor from the iPhone 12 series box. There have also been speculations that by 2021, Apple will have completely removed the charging connector and would be completely wireless.

Touch ID Feature : In 2021, Apple will release an iPhone with both Touch ID and Face ID, most likely the iPhone 13 Series. This claim was strengthened recently when Apple revealed that wearing a mask makes it difficult to unlock an iPhone using FaceID.

What sizes will iPhone13 come in?

When compared to the 2020 models, Apple will continue to sell the four iPhones in 2021, with no size adjustments. As a result, the sizes of iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 have no difference:

5.4 inch - iPhone 13 Mini

6.1 inch - iPhone13

6.1 inch - iPhone13 Pro

6.7 inch - iPhone13 Pro Max

Would the iPhone 13 Series' display have a high refresh rate?

To reduce display power consumption, the iPhone 13 Pro Max Series will employ LTPO technology (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide). This will save enough electricity to run a 120Hz refresh rate monitor.

What are the improvements in 5G connectivity?

The iPhone 12 models were only available with a sub-6GHz connection. In order to deliver a stronger and faster 5G connection, Apple is expected to include a newer 5G modem in the iPhone 13. In addition, the mmWave version of the iPhone 13 is expected to be released in additional areas this time.

iPhone 12 is still a Better choice | iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12

iPhone 12 was launched in 2020 in the mid week of September. The Design of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 are similar. There has not been much of a difference between both the iPhone lineups. iPhone 12 is having the same design to iPhone 13, just the a smaller notch on the iPhone 13’s lineup. Rest of the design and display is same. In iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12, the only two major difference is the camera which has more improved light conditions. And the Bionic chip, in iPhone 12 A14 Bionic Chip is available where as the iPhone 13 is having the A15 Bionic Chip.

However, the iPhone 11 is quite different from both the iPhone 12 and 13 lineups. iPhone 11 was launched in October 2019 with a different design and A13 Bionic chip. And iPhone 11 is still a best choice in 2021.

Final Thoughts

You'll receive a fantastic phone whether you select the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13. Your unique requirements will persuade you in one direction or the other. iPhone 13's 5G storage capacity, functionality, charging, or overall size to change significantly, you may buy the iPhone 12 now, or whenever you can find a good deal in PaisaWapas

If price is your first priority, the iPhone 12 will most likely be less expensive than the iPhone 13. The iPhone 13's better 5G, images, less obtrusive notch,and larger batteries will likely be worth the wait.