A SHOWCASE OF SCIENCE AND CREATIVITY

31 March 2021 11:13 IST

The Fevicreate Idealabs Contest held online revealed the scientific potential in students around the country, and how creative expression helps clarify scientific concepts.

For most children, the last school year has been spent learning at home. Moms and Dads around the world have had to balance their work and household plans with ensuring their children are doing well in online schooling and are fruitfully occupied in their leisure time. As a result, they have become more involved in their children’s lives and education than ever before. While this may have increased the parents’ responsibilities, many children are thriving because of this hands-on approach.

Whether it is doing school projects, homework or extracurricular activities, as you spend time with your child, you’ll learn how to teach them better. For instance, it has been seen that children who are taught in an interactive manner retain facts and understand concepts better than those reading textbooks. No matter what the subject, engaging your children’s right brain - the seat of creativity- is more likely to help them remember. As the Founder and Managing Director of Parent Circle, Ms. Nalina, says, “The future is no longer STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), it is STEAM.” Bringing art and STEM together spurs lateral thinking and innovation - a critical need for scientists and many other professionals.

Fevicreate Idealabs Science-Themed Crafting Contest

The Fevicreate Idealabs Science-Themed Crafting Contest was conceived with the intent of fostering this creativity in the realm of science. As Mr. Shantanu Bhanja, CEO, Pidilite Industries, Consumer Products Division said, “We really believe in the power of learning by doing. To learn even complex subject matters by doing fun interesting projects.” By encouraging children to explore scientific concepts through fun activities like art and crafts, it would inspire kids to learn more about these concepts. This would also engage the students sitting at home and studying online to learn something new in a creative, educational activity.

The Contest was kept simple to encourage the maximum number of children to participate. Children were given a choice of topics on which to make a 3D model, that was eco-friendly, promoted sustainable living and could all be put together with multipurpose craft glue Fevicol A+. Five to eight year olds could choose between Reuse and Recycle or India in Space as the subject for their project. Children who fell in the nine to fourteen year old age group could choose between the topics of Sources of Energy or Cities of the Future.

The model they made on their selected topic would be judged on the parameters of uniqueness of the project, creativity and quality of the model, and how clearly and creatively the child presented the project in the final round.

This Fevicreate contest was a runaway success from the word ‘Go’, despite the pandemic situation. The Pidilite team received more than 20,000 entries from around the country. Children had done their best to showcase their creativity and knowledge by creating some massive science projects at home, often with the virtual guidance of their teachers.

More than 70 judges from the fields of science and education were involved in assessing these entries. They shortlisted the most impressive 36 which were then presented over video conference in a Grand Finale to the three main judges: Dr. Srimathy Kesan (Ambassador to NASA, ESA & GCTC Space Camps), Mrs. Nalina of Parent Circle, and Mr. Vivek Abrol (President, Arts Stationery Fabric Division, Pidilite Industries).

The Grand Finale

Hosted by Riddhima Taluja from Parent Circle, the Grand Finale was an exciting action-packed virtual event. All 36 shortlisted candidates were given the opportunity to present their project for the judges with the viewers watching on Facebook.

And what a treat that was! On display was an aeroplane made from an old cold drink bottle, a Fevi-moon city, a wind-powered house, a working bike made from newspapers, and even a satellite model inspired by Mission Mars. Equally impressive were the ideas for cities of the future that incorporated renewable sources of energy, and the many intelligent ways to reuse and recycle. The common binding element in all these projects was, of course, Fevicreate.

And the award goes to…

D. Syed Ibrahim from Sana Model School, Poona mallee, Chennai (aided by his teacher Zeenath T, and encouraged by his principal Najia Tahmeen K and craft teacher Shahila N S) came in first for his motorcycle made of recycled newspapers, wires, icecream sticks, and running on a tiny battery-powered engine. Gurnaaz Kaur Anand of Budha Dal Public School Jn, Patiala (taught by Shivali Bhandari, and ably supported by principal Amrit Ajula and craft teacher Rupinder Kaur) came in second with her well-designed model explaining how household waste management benefits everyone. Ayaan A. Ajmeri from Ahmedabad’s Divan-ballubhai Primary School placed third for his impressive presentation on the working of a biogas plant, in which he was helped by his teacher Rachana Gajjar, and encouraged by principal Mamta Joshi and art teacher Bindiya Rathod.

D. Syed Ibrahim won a Macbook for coming in first, while the two who came in second and third won iPads. The three runners-up - Renesh Sandeep Damre (from Shreyash Foundation School supported by science teachers Rutvik pathk /Monaben vithlani and helped by craft teacher Manjari rahul lakumand encouraged by principal Parvati Patel ) , Runner up Prashsti Arora (from St Anthony's Sr Sec School supported by science teacher Bhim Bahadur and helped by craft teacher Yogini Dak encouraged by principal William D'Souza), and Runner up Ridhima Goyal (from Bansal Public School supported by science teacher Rittu Bhatnagar and helped by craft teacher Sarita Jain, encouraged by principal Savita Tripathi), – received gift vouchers for their projects on sustainable urban living and sources of energy.

While these students were felicitated as having the best projects and presentation, as Dr. Kesan pointed out, “Everybody is a winner” - a statement seconded by the other judges. They all deserved appreciation for their effort to try something new, stated Ms. Nalina. Mr. Vivek Abrol’s final words reminded everyone of the purpose of the Fevicreate Idealabs contest: “When you do the projects yourself, doing the crafting yourself, your memorability goes up and helps in sharpening your creativity quotient which goes a long way in your studies and careers.”

The Fevicreate Contest truly brought home the importance of mixing learning and play, and the indisputable benefits of a hands-on approach.