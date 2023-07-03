July 03, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST

High blood pressure (Hypertension) is the leading preventable cause of death worldwide, primarily due to its strong association with increased risk of heart attack, stroke, heart failure & kidney disease. It is rightly known as the silent killer and unfortunately remains an ineffectively treated pandemic with a global prevalence of close to 35%. Guidelines suggest a target systolic blood pressure of<130mmHg or diastolic blood pressure <80mmHg to prevent the adverse effects secondary to hypertension. Oral antihypertensive drugs are often the first line of treatment for patients with hypertension in addition to lifestyle modifications. But these drugs have adverse effects and may not be tolerated by all patients at the required therapeutic doses.

In addition, many patients with hypertension do not consistently adhere to prescribed medications leading to inconsistent blood pressure control & increased cardiovascular risk. Resistant hypertension is defined as uncontrolled blood pressure despite requiring 3 or more classes of drugs, one of which is a diuretic.

In patients with resistant hypertension we currently have a noval percutaneous therapy which helps in reducing the blood pressure & maintaining it under control with the drugs. It’s an adjunctive therapy along with antihypertensive drugs and should be considered in all patients with resistant hypertension refractory to drugs.

Studies have shown that Renal Denervation Therapy(RDN), the novel treatment for hypertension from a closed data of 7000 patients followed up to 5 years showed a reduction of blood pressure between 9 – 40mmHg. The blood pressure reduction secondary to renal denervation is cumulative with additive reduction of blood pressure recorded as latest 3 years. It’s a percutaneous procedure requiring single day hospitalization done via a puncture in the groin area just like an angiogram or an angioplasty. A catheter is taken inside the blood vessel to the kidney and the nerves surrounding the blood vessels which are called the renal nerves are ablated using the catheter called simplicity spyral from Medtronic USA. The patient can be discharged on the 2nd day. Although its adjunct to medical therapy or medications, majority of patients who undergo renal denervation have been able to reduce the number of pills and primarily the reduction of blood pressure with renal denervation has translated to a significant reduction of the adverse effects secondary to hypertension like stroke, heart failure, rhythm disorders & renal failure. So renal denervation(RDN) a novel percutaneous therapy for people with resistant hypertension is a boon for people with refractory hypertension who continue to have high blood pressure readings despite adhering to 3 or more classes of drugs.

We were fortunate to have delivered this novel therapy ie; Renal denervation for a patient with resistant hypertension who required 6 pills (4 classes of drugs) for control of his blood pressure. Despite adhering to these drugs his blood pressure consistently remained above 160/90mmHg. He underwent this procedure successfully at Metromed International Cardiac Centre, Calicut, Kerala. This index procedure happens to be the first renal denervation therapy(RDN) delivered using the simplicity spyral catheter in the whole of the country after the commercial launch of the catheter last week. The patient recovered well & was discharged on day 3 with close follow up to reduce the number of anti-hypertensives as the response to therapy comes cumulatively over time.

