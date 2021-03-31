A game of checks and balances

31 March 2021 14:42 IST

Ever wondered what laws maintained a check on the government for the smooth functioning of our country? Here’s a quick refresher.

The need for a government be it a monarchy, autocracy or a democracy stems from the fact that humans are social beings, different from one another in their appearances, preferences, tastes, and aspirations; and therefore need a power that can hold them together, regulate their behaviour and protect them. A government is primarily understood to be an institution formed to manage the affairs of a country, its basic functions being — law making, law enforcement, and adjudication. These have been the functions of any form of government historically. However, the emergence of nation states in the modern period paved the way for governments with limited powers as they are based on written constitutions.

A constitution, being the fundamental or basic law of the land, not just lists the functions of the government but also distributes these three core functions amongst the three organs of a government — the legislature (to enact laws), the executive (to enforce the laws and to manage day-to-day administration), and the judiciary (to adjudicate on disputes). This distribution is based on the doctrine of separation of powers proposed by the 18th Century French philosopher Montesquieu. The emphasis is on the mutual exclusiveness of the three organs of the government. The doctrine aims to prevent a concentration of power or misuse or abuse of power by an individual or a group and guards citizens against arbitrary and tyrannical powers of the State.

Although the Constitution of India provides for the three organs of the government with well-defined functions, it does not advocate a rigid separation of powers. There is an equal emphasis on ensuring an effective balance of powers between the organs of the government. The purpose of the system of checks and balances is to prevent the arbitrary or capricious use of power.

The provisions of the Constitution that provide for separation of functions and powers between the three organs of Government are:

Article 50 directs the State to take steps to separate the judiciary from the executive.

Articles 74 and 163 restrict the courts from inquiring into the advice tendered by the Council of Ministers to the President and the Governor.

Articles 122 and 212 restrict the courts from questioning the validity of proceedings in the Parliament and the Legislatures.

Articles 121 and 211 restrict the Parliament and the State Legislature from discussing the Judicial conduct of a judge of the Supreme Court and the High Courts unless the resolution of removal of the judge is under consideration.

Article 361 provides immunity to the President or the Governor from being answerable to any court for the exercise and performance of the powers and duties of his office.

Checks and balances between the three organs are ensured through:

The power of the Judiciary to exercise judicial review over legislative and executive actions.

The Judiciary is bound by the procedure established by law in adjudication on question of law.

Appointment of Judges by the Executive head and removal of judges on the basis of a resolution passed by the Parliament.

Parliamentary form of Government where in the executive is responsible to the legislature.

Thus the Constitution of India prevents the possibility of arbitrariness and tyranny by providing for functional separation of powers between the three organs of Government along with effective checks and balances between the three organs wherein one organ exercises control over the other.

