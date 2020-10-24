A Dhoni fan traces his journey from cricket to poker

I have three passions in life – coding, cricket and country music. Cricket rates right at the top of this list, and one man who keeps the adrenaline going for me is MS Dhoni, whose cool captaincy and pizzazz with the bat has inspired me, always.

The bitter news that Dhoni was retiring from international cricket was tempered a bit by the fact that we would still see him in action in Twenty20 cricket in the days ahead. And then came news that Captain Cool has been trying his ace shots in another game – online poker! Come to think of it, there are quite a few similarities between a game of cricket and poker.

Both cricket and poker never fail to up the excitement quotient for players. Like cricket, poker is about getting a fair chance. Every player gets to showcase his skill in the game and of course, the best team/player wins! Naturally, the more you practise, the better you get. And that’s how I have been enthusiastic about the super game of skill, online poker! Is it any wonder why Dhoni would have been chosen to be the brand ambassador for PokerStars India?

There’s so much to learn from Dhoni, be it cricket or poker, which can be applicable to life and the challenges it throws at you! Here’s what I have learnt from MSD’s game over the years -

# Sportsmanship: Dhoni is a great sport and a true gentleman on the cricket battlefield. In the same vein, I want to emulate his sportsmanship and respect for cricket, by following the rules, respecting my fellow players’ abilities and playing by the book .

# Strategy and mind power: Cricket is a physical sport but it’s also about using your mind power. It is because of the way he employs strategy and planning that Dhoni is a cut above the rest. It is strategy that helped his team win the ICC World T20 in 2007 and the 2011 World Cup. Unconventional moves, quick thinking and anticipating my opponents’ moves are some ways I use my skills in planning and strategy to win a game at Spin-N-Go - a fast & thrilling format of poker!

# Nerves of Steel: It is not for nothing that the legendary cricketer is known as ‘Captain Cool’ and respected for his ability to stay composed at the most trying of times. Just like cricket, poker can test a person’s poise and attitude. This can sometimes make the difference between winning and losing. MSD has taught me to keep calm and focused, be it in poker or life!

# Never Give Up! It is true that both cricket and poker are not for the faint-hearted. That’s why, a person who can show his mettle and endure for long can come to the top in any championship. Dhoni’s fortitude has taught me that stamina is essential to stay in the game.

Of course, apart from these lessons from my icon, I have been honing my skills at PokerStars India’s online school in all my spare hours,just to take my game a few notches higher! With his deft moves in poker, Dhoni has demonstrated that any challenge can be met with skill and hard work, and it’s surely exciting times for his fans who want to follow his lead.

I, for one, am already battling it out on PokerStars India, matching wits with the best. How about you?