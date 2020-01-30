71% of females are more likely to wear wrong shoes to the gym

A recent study has revealed that 71% of women who regularly hit the gym use running shoes for working out. This can lead to many problems, including injuries, as running shoes and gym shoes are built differently. Running shoes are designed for uni-directional movement and are unable to provide a firm lateral grip, which is required for working out. This could be dangerous as it can cause a twisted ankle.

Gym shoes provide a grip that helps the multi-directional movement while working out. Gym shoes have flat soles which gives a lot more flexibility, stability, and a firm grip while working out.

Some numbers that’ll make you think

Fitness and lifestyle brand, Reebok did a survey on gym goers and their choice of shoes. While 65% of those interviewed knew that gym shoes are different from those used for running, 60% of those used the same shoes for gym and for running. Also, a vast majority, 63%, prefer to spend less than 1000 rupees on proper gym shoes for themselves.

Experts explain how running shoes are different from Gym shoes:

We got in touch with fitness trainer Namrata Purohit who adds, “It can be tempting to use the same pair of sneakers for all your workouts: walking, running, dancing and training but each activity might require a different kind of shoe. It is ideal to have different shoes, that match the workout you’re doing. For instance Reebok HIIT TR has a mixed grip pattern that provides traction in every direction that makes it an ideal shoe for high intensity interval training.”

To put it simply, running shoes are designed for heel-to-toe movements. This means they are meant for unidirectional movements. Another significant difference between running shoes and the gym shoes is the overall weight. Running shoes are known to be very light and hence comfortable for running. In addition to that, the intricate treads and flexible soles of these shoes make it easy to run consistently for long distances without fatigue setting in.

As explained above, running shoes are meant for one exclusive purpose; comfortable long-distance running. All the features of these shoes work together for this one purpose only.

