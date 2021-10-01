7 Reasons to Study Abroad in 2022

Students in India have been stepping it up notch in the last decade, enrolling in full-fledged degree courses at overseas colleges. Candidates have shown a desire for more specialized degree programmes that fit their skill set which aren’t readily available in their hometowns. Studying abroad is a rewarding and instructive experience that requires a great deal of effort and sacrifice.

The age-old question of, ‘Why study abroad?’ continues to be a hotly discussed topic. International schooling is a once in a life-time opportunity. It offers numerous personal, academic and even professional advantages. It is an exciting roller coaster ride. Certainly it won’t always be all sunshine and rainbows but you grow as a result of the obstacles and challenges you face.

Intercultural Communication and Languages

Even if one studies in a country where the national language is the same as theirs, there will undoubtedly be definite communication and linguistic challenges. Interacting with individuals from all over the world while completing their education abroad develops one’s intercultural communication skills. The ability is highly valued and well worth the effort.

For example, learning German is essential in Germany, where the bulk of the people don’t speak English. This improves the chances of landing a job in the field of one’s choice. Many careers, especially in international relations and diplomacy, rely heavily on foreign language expertise. This becomes a key component of a candidate’s competitiveness while applying for positions with the United Nations or even becoming a professional diplomat.

Focuses on Skill Building

Each country has its own teaching approach. Studying abroad can help one grow academically and develop skills that will allow one to adapt to various educational environments. Colleges and universities in the United States like to teach in the Facilitator style. Professors encourage self-learning by drawing attention to the teacher-student relationship. This teaches students how to ask questions and find answers through exploration, which helps them build critical thinking skills.

Students are graded on their classroom performance,forcing them to connect with their teachers and peers well. They conduct team building tasks on a regular basis, which helps students prepare for the real world. It should be no surprise then that exams conducted there are mostly open book tests.

Enhancing your Network

Networking helps build invaluable relationships with people from all parts of the world. You have the scope to broaden your connections and have the opportunity to turn them into lifelong friendships. With the right networking, it can even lead to career chances including internships, job offers and business partners.

Universities across the world often cater to large communities of students from local regions and abroad providing the opportunity to interact with people from all walks of life. The wider the network, the greater are the chances of getting connected to a career that is exciting and also leads to better social space.

Northeastern University in Boston, United States, for instance, allows students to work with established multinational companies on real time global issues and challenges they are facing. Doing so provides you with a unique opportunity to build relationships from scratch and expand a network of global bonding.

Scholarships and Financial and Mental Support

Most universities abroad offer merit-based scholarship programs and offer funding to international students to support their studies and day to day expenses, especially in terms of housing. This support is provided once students gain acceptance in the course of study.

Each year, colleges across the United Kingdom and other countries warmly welcome millions of international students with open arms. There are societies that cater to the needs of these students. They assist by conducting events, planning activities and outings and most importantly, lend a hand during the rough days by giving advice and assisting you as you learn to fit in.

Discover Career Opportunities Abroad

Depending on your topic of study, studying in a different country opens up more job prospects. If you are interested in finance, for example, consider looking for courses in London or Hong Kong, both of which are well established centres for thriving businesses. Look into pursuing your higher education in Berlin or Tel Aviv if interested in technology.

Organizations looking to hire foreign personnel frequently want to see proof that candidates thrive in a global setting. Studying abroad, particularly in a field where you want to work, allows you to highlight critical abilities and relevant experience on your resume, such as cross- cultural communication and a grasp of international affairs.

Research Opportunities

It is no secret that research opportunities in countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom are more advanced and more accessible than the ones in Indian universities. This is one of the main reasons why Indian students, especially the ones interested in the field of science, choose to go abroad to pursue their higher education. The majority of students complete their research and go on to be academic professors. And the others return to India after taking advantage of the advanced technology countries abroad have to offer. That helps them speed up their job hunt in India and spruces up their resumes.

Global Outlook

When you study abroad, you are exposed to different cultures and learn to adapt to a different way of life. The first few days as an international student can for sure make you homesick and lonely. However, rest assured that after this initial period of discomfort, you grow into a mature responsible individual. Living in a student residence hall develops a sense of community and allows you to meet students from different nations while learning about their cultures and way of life.

Going to a university is frequently regarded as the focal point at which you become truly independent of your parents and relatives. This is especially true if you attend college in a foreign nation which is the polar opposite of how life works in our country.

To complete the circle, becoming self-sufficient is a task in and of itself. Living and studying in a different country will help you grow into an individual that thrives and embraces life as it comes.