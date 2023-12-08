December 08, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST

Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid – greener, sleeker, faster

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the most popular and highest-selling cars in India, and the upcoming hybrid version is expected to break all earlier records. The upgraded version, a 5-seater hatchback, expected to launch by September 2024, will be powered by a 1.2 litre petrol engine which will improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. The affordable and environmentally friendly car will also introduce new features such as a heads-up display and a larger touchscreen infotainment system. It will also boast a more modern and muscular appearance, with a rounded grille in honeycomb pattern in front, newly designed alloy wheels, and revamped taillights that incorporate C-shaped lighting elements and black inserts, if the model unveiled at the Japan Auto Show recently is anything to go by.

Tata Curvv EV – designed to please

The Tata Curvv EV was introduced to the Indian market last year, and the Gen 2 is all set to bring a modified rendition of the electric vehicle. Expected to be launched with a battery pack big enough to give it a claimed driving range of 450 km on a single charge, the Tata Curvv EV will also offer quicker charging times as well as vehicle-to-vehicle charging. Be ready to be dazzled by the Curvv EV’s uniquely designed LED DRLs, headlamps and other features seen on most modern electric cars as well.

Mahindra XUV500 – back with a bang

Mahindra is readying to reintroduce the XUV500, a popular mid-sized SUV which will be placed between the company’s XUV300 and XUV700. The newer version, a 5-seater SUV expected to launch by July 2024, is likely to have a bolder design with a number of advanced features. This revamped version will offer you both the manual and automatic transmission options.

Hyundai Creta- an edition to make heads turn

The Hyundai Creta has always been popular for its sporty design, multiple powertrain options and advanced features. Now get ready for the 2024 version from the Hyundai stables, with fancier LED headlamps, newly designed alloy wheels, updates to the steering wheel, instrument cluster, and more. The updated exterior and interior design will complement advanced features such as a 360-degree camera, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), etc. It will be available in six variants – E, EX, S, S Plus, SX, and SX(O).

ADVERTISEMENT

Kia Sonet – packing a punch

Its first update since its introduction to the Indian market, the Kia Sonet will have a newer approach to its exterior with some minor tweaks to the interior as well. It will feature a set of revised LED headlights, dual-tone alloy wheels, single-pane electric sunroof, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, and much more. Besides this, it will also have a touch-enabled AC control system, sun-blinds for the second-row windows, and an ADAS suite.

New-Gen Honda Amaze – get ready to get amazed

This family-friendly sedan will soon get a makeover in 2024. With its 1.2 litre i-VTEC engine and an ADAS suite, the newer version of Honda’s Amaze will be based on the updated PF2 platform. We could witness an update to the design with features like new side skirts, wheel arches, alloy wheels, etc.

Toyota Fortuner – rough and ready!

The Toyota Fortuner is a favourite among Indian drivers, and the newer version is all set to be powered by a 2.8 litre turbocharged diesel engine. Designed with a more rugged appearance, the Toyota Fortuner will boast features like ADAS, bigger wheels, flat body panels, overhauled bumper area with trapezoidal exhaust outlets, etc.

If these models-in-the-pipeline have you drooling already, be aware that it is vital to be informed about private car package policies as well. Owning a car is a big investment, and it is always wise to protect your investments with a comprehensive car insurance policy.

A private car package policy from a sound insurer like Bajaj Allianz General Insurance provides you with financial protection against a wide range of risks, including*:

Accidental damage

Theft

Third-party liability

Personal injury

If you are wondering about the difference between your commercial car insurance and private car package policy, here’s an easy explanation.

A commercial car insurance only provides coverage against fire, theft, natural disaster, accidents, and third-party liability.

However, a private car package policy from Bajaj Allianz General Insurance offers financial protection against the abovementioned scenarios, and a whole lot more.*

You are covered in case your precious vehicle is lost or damaged due to scenarios like fire, explosion, self-ignition or lightning; burglary, housebreaking or theft; riot and strike; earthquake (fire and shock damage); flood, cyclones etc; terrorist activity; whilst in transit by road rail inland-waterway lift elevator or air; or landslide or rockslide.*

Under the Private Car Package policy of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, the insurer also undertakes to pay compensation for bodily injury/ death sustained by the owner-driver of the vehicle, incurred while driving or mounting into/dismounting from the vehicle.*

Claims are subject to terms and conditions set forth under motor insurance policy.

Now that you know the car models that will be hitting the market in a few months, get ready to pick the set of wheels that suit your personality. But be sure to also purchase a Bajaj Allianz General Insurance private car package policy that will protect your asset for years to come!

*Standard T&C Apply

Insurance is the subject matter of solicitation. For more details on benefits, exclusions, limitations, terms, and conditions, please read the sales brochure/policy wording carefully before concluding a sale.

‘This article is part of sponsored content programme.’

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.