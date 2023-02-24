7 Best Supplements for Muscle Growth in India

February 24, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST

One of the primary reasons is the increasing emphasis on fitness and health in the country. In recent years, there has been a growing interest in fitness and bodybuilding culture in India, especially among young people. More people are becoming interested in building muscle and improving their physique, which has led to an increase in demand for supplements.

Here are 7 supplements that can be helpful for individuals looking to gain some muscle:

● Whey Protein: Whey protein is one of the most popular supplements for muscle building. It is a high-quality protein source that is easily digested and absorbed by the body, making it ideal for post-workout recovery and muscle building. Whey protein supplements come in various forms such as isolate, concentrate, and hydrolysate. It is recommended to consume 20-30 grams of whey protein post-workout to maximize muscle growth.

● Creatine: Creatine is a naturally occurring amino acid that is found in the muscles. It can help increase muscle mass and strength by enhancing ATP (adenosine triphosphate) production, which is the main source of energy for muscle contractions. Creatine monohydrate is the most studied and widely used form of creatine. It is recommended to consume 3-5 grams of creatine per day to maximize its muscle-building benefits.

● Mass Gainer: Mass gainers are supplements that provide a high amount of calories, carbohydrates, and protein in a convenient and easy-to-consume form. They can help individuals who struggle to consume enough calories from their regular diet to support muscle growth. It is recommended to consume mass gainers as needed to meet daily calorie and macronutrient needs.

● Beta-Alanine: Beta-alanine is an amino acid that can help increase muscle endurance and delay fatigue during high-intensity workouts. It works by increasing the levels of carnosine in the muscles, which helps buffer the production of lactic acid. It is recommended to consume 2-5 grams of beta-alanine per day to maximize its benefits.

● Branched-Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs): BCAAs are a group of three essential amino acids (leucine, isoleucine, and valine) that can help increase muscle protein synthesis, decrease muscle breakdown, and improve recovery. BCAAs are especially helpful during periods of calorie restriction or intense training when muscle breakdown may be higher. It is recommended to consume 5-10 grams of BCAAs pre- and post-workout to maximize their benefits.

● L-Glutamine: L-glutamine is an amino acid that plays a crucial role in muscle recovery and immune system function. It can help reduce muscle soreness, prevent muscle breakdown, and support gut health. It is recommended to consume 5-10 grams of L-glutamine per day to maximize its benefits.

● Vitamin D: Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin that is essential for bone health, immune system function, and muscle function. Low levels of vitamin D have been linked to muscle weakness and decreased muscle function. It is recommended to consume 1,000-4,000 IU of vitamin D per day to support muscle growth and overall health. However, it is important to have your vitamin D levels checked by a healthcare professional before starting any supplementation.

It’s important to note that while these supplements can be helpful for individuals looking to gain muscle mass, they should not be relied on as the sole source of nutrition. It’s important to also consume a balanced diet that includes a variety of whole foods to ensure adequate intake of all essential nutrients.

Finally, Prorganiq offers a range of nutritional add-ons that are packed with key nutrients and vitamins, which makes it easier for individuals to get the nutrition they need to function at their best. The company’s personalized offerings and products are designed to support all kinds of health goals and needs, which is beneficial for athletes and individuals looking to improve their quality of life.

Overall, Prorganiq stands out for its commitment to superior quality, and science-based formulations. The company’s products are safe, effective, and designed to support optimal health and fitness.

So what are you waiting for? Be it any part of India - you’ll get your packaging delivered to your doorsteps.

Disclaimer: The information contained on this website is provided for informational purposes only and is not meant to substitute for the advice provided by your doctor or other healthcare professional. The products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”