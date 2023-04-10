6 smart tips to get the best interest rate on a personal loan

April 10, 2023 02:22 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST

Personal loan is an unsecured form of credit where you are not required to provide collateral or put up anything as security. These loans also offer fixed interest rates and flexible terms of repayment, making them a practical and predictable alternative for borrowers. However, the affordability of a personal loan is determined by the interest rate charged by the lender. There are several personal loan offers from various lenders available to consumers today, hence it is important to research thoroughly before opting for one.

When accepting an online personal loan, lenders take a number of criteria into account. Knowing them can assist you in getting the best online personal loans with added features and low interest rates.

Here are 6 tips you can use to get a personal loan with the lowest interest rate

1. Compare offers of various lenders

It is essential to compare the offers of different lenders, as their conditions and requirements can change. Similarly, there will be some variation in personal loan interest rates. Using a personal loan EMI calculator makes it simple to compare deals. This calculator estimates EMIs by factoring in the personal loan interest rate, amount, and tenure of the loan. This tool can be used as often as needed to discover loan offers that fit your repayment capabilities.

2. Satisfy all the eligibility requirements of your lender

It is crucial to choose a lender with simple eligibility requirements for a personal loan. Complicated qualifying requirements can make it more difficult to get approval on your loan and can often lead to compromises in loan amounts and interest rates. However, simple eligibility requirements and a swift verification and approval procedure can speed up the delivery of your funds. Check the terms of several lenders before applying. This also ensures that you do not waste time applying for loans for which you do not qualify for. The fundamental eligibility requirements for an online personal loan are typically your age, income, and credit score.

3. Maintain an excellent credit score

Your credit score is an easy way for lenders to determine if you are creditworthy or not. If you have a high credit score, lenders may regard you as a low-risk borrower and may offer you a lower personal loan interest rate. Ideally, you should have a credit score of at least 750. You can use a variety of strategies to enhance your credit score and qualify for the best personal loan interest rate. This involves maintaining a consistent payback history, a low debt-to-income ratio, and a credit utilisation ratio that is appropriate. Overall, demonstrating financial responsibility might assist you in convincing lenders that you are a reliable borrower.

4. Display all income streams and employment stability

It is vital to list all your income when applying for a loan, including your income from other sources such as freelance work, investments, dividends, and rental income. This demonstrates your ability to repay the loan to the lender and enhances your creditworthiness as a borrower. All of this helps you achieve affordable interest rates on personal loans.

5. Take advantage of exclusive lender discounts and pre-approved offers

Several lenders provide exclusive and seasonal deals, such as a lower interest rate on personal loans for existing customers. In addition, lenders issue pre-approved offers to a limited number of applicants. Typically, these are established clients that qualify and have a documented track record. Please keep in mind that seasonal and pre-approved loan offers are only accessible for a limited time. Hence, if you can postpone a large expenditure until you receive such discounts, you should do so.

6. Having a stable job at a recognised firm

Having a secure job with a reputable organisation is another method of proving your economic stability. Furthermore, if you have been employed for at least a year, it reassures lenders that you will be able to make payments on time. All of these variables reduce your risk profile, so lenders are more likely to offer you a competitive interest rate on a personal loan. Your application will be weakened if you have frequently changed jobs, as your work security could be lower.

You can choose the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan for a cost-effective and pocket-friendly solution. The Flexi Hybrid Loan facility allows for interest-only EMIs in the initial tenure, which makes repayment even easier. You can get a loan of up to Rs. 40 lakh based on your profile, and the funds are disbursed within 24 hours of approval in most cases.

Financial preparation is essential for making smart decisions, particularly before taking out a loan. Using an online EMI calculator to determine your estimated monthly payments and the total cost can provide you with a full grasp of the loan so that you may make an informed decision regarding offers that match your profile. Use the above tips to get a best personal loan that fits your requirements.

‘This article is part of sponsored content programme.’