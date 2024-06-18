5 tips to secure affordable personal loan interest rates

A personal loan fulfils various financial requirements, including funding weddings, unexpected medical bills, or major home repairs. These loans feature stable interest rates and adaptable repayment plans, ensuring dependability. However, the lender’s interest rate plays a critical role in determining affordability. Obtaining competitive rates is essential for effectively managing borrowing expenses and ensuring affordable monthly payments.

Below are the tips to secure competitive personal loan interest rates:

1. Choose a lender with simple eligibility criteria

Choosing a lender that offers straightforward eligibility criteria is essential when seeking a personal loan. Complicated lender requirements may create challenges, potentially resulting in reduced loan amounts or higher-than-anticipated interest rates. Conversely, simple eligibility criteria and a quick verification process can accelerate the loan disbursal, simplifying the borrowing experience.

2. Maintain a good credit score

Your credit score acts as a clear indicator for lenders to evaluate your creditworthiness. A higher credit score typically portrays you as a borrower with lower risk, which can result in more favourable personal loan interest rates. It is recommended to aim for a credit score of 685 and above. Improving your credit score entails maintaining a consistent repayment record and a low debt-to-income ratio, which can qualify you for the most competitive personal loan interest rates.

3. Have a stable job at a reputable company

Demonstrating financial stability involves maintaining a consistent career with a reputable employer. Furthermore, having at least one year of employment history assures lenders of your ability to make timely payments, thus lowering your risk profile. These factors enhance the chances of securing competitive interest rates on personal loans.

4. Display all sources of income

Ensure to provide complete information about all your income sources, such as investments, dividends, and rental earnings, when applying for a personal loan. This shows the lender that you have the means to repay the loan and strengthens your creditworthiness. These factors together help in securing favourable personal loan interest rates.

5. Compare the offers from different lenders

In addition to the previously mentioned factors, it is essential to carefully evaluate offers from different lenders, as their terms and conditions can vary significantly. Similarly, personal loan interest rates may also vary. Using an online personal loan EMI calculator simplifies the comparison process. This tool calculates EMIs based on the personal loan interest rate, loan amount, and tenure. It can be utilised multiple times to determine the loan amount and instalment that align with your repayment capability.

Lenders like Bajaj Finance Limited offer personal loans of up to Rs. 40 lakh, with funds transferred to your bank account within 24 hours* upon approval. Making well-informed decisions is vital for effective financial planning, particularly when considering a loan. Use the tips provided earlier to secure the most competitive personal loan interest rates. By securing lowers personal loan interest rates, you can effectively manage your borrowing and ensure a smooth repayment experience.

*Terms and conditions apply.

“This article is part of sponsored content programme.”