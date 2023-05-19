5 tips on how to get the best personal loan interest rate 

May 19, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST

A personal loan is an unsecured form of credit for which you are not required to provide collateral or place anything up as security. These loans also have set interest rates and flexible repayment terms, which makes them a stable option for borrowers. However, the interest rate levied by the lender determines the affordability of a personal loan.

Personal loans with competitive interest rates are the best way to meet your immediate financial needs. All of your wants can be met with a personal loan – right from paying for your child’s education to giving your home a mild makeover. But it is important to get a loan with the best interest rate to keep the borrowing cost in check. This will make it easier for you to make payments without facing a financial crunch. Therefore, it is crucial to analyse multiple offerings before making the final decision.

Here are 5 ways how to get a personal loan with a competitive interest rate

● Maintain an excellent credit score

Your credit score is an easy way for lenders to check if you are creditworthy. If you have a high credit score, lenders may consider you as a low-risk borrower and may offer you a lower personal loan interest rate. It is advisable to have a credit score of at least 680. You can use a variety of strategies to improve your credit score and qualify for the best personal loan interest rate. This involves maintaining a consistent payback history and, a low debt-to-income ratio.

● Meet the lender’s eligibility criteria

It is essential to pick a lender with straightforward eligibility criteria for a personal loan. It can be harder to get a loan if you have to meet complicated requirements, and you may have to settle for an amount lower than what you need or an interest rate higher than you can afford. However, straightforward eligibility requirements and a rapid verification process can expedite the delivery of your funds. Before applying, compare the terms of various lenders.

● Show all sources of income and job stability

It is important to include all of your income when applying for a loan, including income from investments, dividends, and rental income. This demonstrates to the lender your ability to repay the loan and improves your creditworthiness as a borrower. All of these factors allow you to obtain reasonable interest rates on personal loans.

● Have a stable job at a recognised firm

Having a secured job with a reputable organisation is another good way of proving your economic stability. Also, if you have been employed for at least a year, it reassures lenders that you will be able to make payments on time. All these variables reduce your risk profile, so lenders are more likely to offer you a competitive interest rate on a personal loan. Your application will be weakened if you have frequently changed jobs, as your work security could be lower.

● Compare the offers of different lenders

In addition to the above points, it is crucial to compare the offers of various lenders, as their terms and conditions can vary. Similarly, there may be some variation in the personal loan interest rates as well. Using an online personal loan EMI calculator simplifies the process of comparing offers. This calculator estimates EMIs by factoring in the personal loan interest rate, loan amount, and tenure. This tool can be used as often as necessary to find loan options that match your repayment capacity.

Lenders like Bajaj Finance offer personal loans of up to Rs. 40 lakh, with the funds usually disbursed within 24 hours* of approval. The Flexi Hybrid Loan facility also permits interest-only EMIs during the initial tenure, which makes repayment even more convenient. Making correct choices requires financial planning, and this is especially true before taking on any kind of debt. Make use of the suggestions listed above to secure the best personal loan interest rates possible.

