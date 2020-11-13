5 Things You Should Know Before Buying Family Health Insurance

13 November 2020 20:10 IST

2020 has made us realize that a health emergency can strike without notice and deplete our savings in a matter of days. To deal with such emergencies like a champ, we do require the assistance of health insurance. Though individual health insurance policy is common, if you want to cover more than 2-3 family members, then it's smart to invest in family health insurance.

A family health insurance offers financial assistance to self and family members under a single plan against hospitalisation and health emergencies. Individuals are only required to pay a single premium to safeguard all members of the family. Generally, 5-6 members can be covered under a family health plan. This, however, varies from one company to another.

But before you run to purchase a family health insurance, here are the five things that you should take note of. Let’s check them out.

Advertising

Advertising

Age Criteria

Age criteria is one of the most important factors that should be kept in mind before availing of family health insurance. In the family floater policy, the premium is dependent on the age of the eldest member of the family. Generally, health insurance policies have an entry age of 91 days to 65 years. Some may have no age restrictions at all. You have to keep a check on it before you press the ‘Purchase’ button.

Pre and Post Hospitalization Cover

Pre and post hospitalisation cover takes care of expenses arising out of medical tests, doctor fees, medicines, ambulance charges, etc. This is a standard cover that mostly all health insurance providers give to their customers. But its amount may vary from one plan to another. It’s always better to avail of a family health insurance that offers the highest pre and post hospitalisation cover amount.

Maternity Benefit

Sometimes individuals are misunderstood about maternity benefits under family health insurance. With maternity and delivery costs touching the skyline, it’s important to look after the cost of delivery and maternity benefits included in the family health insurance. Also, you should select a plan that covers newborn medical expenses (apart from the delivery cost).

Claim Process

Before buying a family health insurance plan, check the claim settlement ratio of the insurance company. This indicates the time taken to settle the claims. The higher the claim settlement ratio, the lower will be the time taken to settle the claims. Also, do research and check reviews to know more about the insurance company's claim process.

The Waiting Period

This is a period, which ranges between 24-48 months (according to the insurer) where the insurance company doesn’t offer claim benefits related to pre-existing diseases like blood pressure, diabetes, thyroid, etc. Only after this period is over, an individual can claim policy benefits. If you or your family member suffers from any of the above, it’s smart to choose a family health plan that has a minimum waiting period.

Conclusion

Family health insurance can be purchased online via popular web-aggregators like PolicyX.com only after considering the above factors about the company and its health products.