5 Things to Consider Before Renewing Health Insurance Online 

Health insurance is a crucial pillar of financial security, especially as medical expenses continue to rise. Regularly renewing your health insurance plan ensures that you and your family are protected against unexpected medical emergencies. However, renewing your health insurance isn’t just a checkbox on your to-do list; it demands thoughtful consideration of various factors to secure the best possible coverage. Here are five key elements to keep in mind before renewing your health insurance online.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Assess Your Current Situation

In a year, a lot can change with your health and that of your family members. Therefore, it’s crucial to assess whether your current health insurance plan still meets your needs. Review any new health conditions or concerns that have arisen since your last renewal. Ask yourself if your current plan covers these new needs adequately or if you require additional coverage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, consider the add-on covers offered by your insurance company. Add-ons can provide financial security for specific medical expenses and enhance your overall coverage. Evaluate your current health conditions and select the most relevant add-ons to ensure comprehensive protection.

Moreover, assessing your budget is vital to ensure you can afford the premium for your renewed policy. While complete coverage is important, it’s equally crucial that the policy remains affordable.

2. Evaluate the Type of Policy

ADVERTISEMENT

When considering the renewal of health insurance plans, review the type of policy you currently have and determine if it still suits your healthcare needs. For instance, if you are approaching your senior years, you might want to switch to a policy designed specifically for older adults. Senior-specific policies cater to age-related medical issues, offering comprehensive protection during retirement.

If your current policy is a general hospitalisation plan, it might cover expenses related to inpatient treatment but not incidental costs. In such cases, a daily cash benefits plan might be a better option as it provides a fixed daily allowance during hospital stays.

For those looking to enhance their existing coverage, a Super Top-up plan can be beneficial. It provides additional coverage beyond the sum insured in your primary policy. Research and compare the different types of health insurance plans available to find the one that best fits your evolving needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Consider Group Policies

Relying solely on employer-provided health insurance can be risky. While these policies offer basic coverage, they often come with limitations and do not provide comprehensive protection. Additionally, your coverage might be jeopardised if you change jobs or if your employer alters the policy.

It is advisable to treat employer-provided insurance as supplementary coverage rather than your primary protection. Instead, focus on renewing a health insurance plan for family specific needs. A family floater policy, for example, covers the entire family under one plan, making it convenient and often cost-effective.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, if you prefer personalised health insurance for each family member, individual policies might be more suitable. Analyse the options carefully and choose a plan that ensures your health insurance is complete, adaptable, and tailored to your family’s needs.

4. Review the Network Hospitals

When renewing your health insurance plan, it’s essential to review the network of hospitals covered by your insurer. Network hospitals are those with which your insurance company has a tie-up, allowing you to avail of cashless treatment. This means that the hospital expenses are settled directly between the insurer and the hospital without you having to pay out of pocket (except for non-covered expenses). For instance, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company has a cashless treatment option at 18,400 + network hospitals.

Ensure that the network includes reputable hospitals near your residence or workplace. Also, check if the hospitals in the network provide specialised treatments that you or your family members might need. If your preferred hospital is not in the network, consider switching to an insurance provider that includes it.

Having access to a good network of hospitals ensures timely and quality medical care during emergencies, reducing the stress and financial burden on your family.

5. Check for Renewal Benefits and Bonuses

Many insurance companies offer renewal benefits and bonuses as an incentive for policyholders to continue their coverage. These benefits can significantly enhance the value of your policy. One common benefit is the No-Claim Bonus (NCB), which rewards you for not making any claims during the policy period. The NCB can result in a discount on your premium or an increase in the sum insured for the same premium amount.

In addition to the NCB, some insurers offer wellness benefits, such as discounts on gym memberships, free health check-ups, or access to telemedicine services. These perks can contribute to maintaining your overall health and well-being.

Before renewing your health insurance plan, check the renewal benefits offered by your insurer and compare them with other providers. Opting for a policy with attractive renewal bonuses can enhance your coverage and provide added value for your money.

Renewing your health insurance plan is not just a routine task; it is a critical step in ensuring continuous protection for you and your family. As health needs change over time, it’s essential to review and update your health insurance coverage to match these changes. By considering the factors mentioned above, you can make informed decisions that ensure comprehensive coverage. Stay proactive and informed about your health insurance options. Doing so will help you secure the best possible protection for your needs.

*Standard T&C Apply

**Disclaimer: The content on this page is generic and shared only for informational and explanatory purposes. It is based on several secondary sources on the internet and is subject to changes. Please consult an expert before making any related decisions.

***Insurance is the subject matter of solicitation. For more details on benefits, exclusions, limitations, terms, and conditions, please read the sales brochure/policy wording carefully before concluding a sale.

****Claims are subject to terms and conditions set forth under the health insurance policy.

“This article is part of the sponsored content programme”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.