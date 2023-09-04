5 reasons why an instant personal loan can help you manage medical emergencies

September 04, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST

Whether it is a sudden illness, an unexpected injury, or the need for immediate medical procedures, these situations can create significant financial strain. Medical insurance may not cover all the associated costs. In such instances, you can either use your savings or opt for an instant personal loan to get financial help. An instant loan can be the ideal choice for managing emergency medical bills due to the speedy application process and quick disbursal.

NBFCs across India have streamlined their processes to provide customers with quick access to funds, often within a matter of hours. An example of this is the Bajaj Finance Insta Personal Loan. These loans can provide customers with financing in as little as 30 minutes to 4 hours, which is extremely helpful in times of medical emergencies.

Let us look at some of the benefits of getting an instant personal loan to cover medical expenses:

1. High loan amount

Medical emergencies may involve a variety of costs, ranging from hospital bills and doctor’s fees to prescriptions and procedures. These costs can range from a few thousand to several lakh. An instant personal loan offers high loan amounts, allowing you to address all medical emergencies and the associated costs.

2. No need for collateral

The fact that you do not need to put up any collateral to obtain the funds you require to cover the expense of medical crises is a key benefit. As a result, when someone is in urgent need of money but lacks any assets to serve as collateral, an emergency medical loan is typically the first option that comes to mind.

3. Minimum to no documentation

Applying for an instant personal loan does not necessitate an extensive amount of paperwork. Lenders such as Bajaj Finance provide pre-approved loan offers to their existing customers. Certain existing customers may qualify for an Insta Personal Loan without submitting any documentation. New customers can also check the pre-assigned loan limits by just entering their mobile number and the OTP. The no-documentation option frees you up to focus on your medical situation rather than long application processes and cumbersome paperwork.

4. Prompt access to funds

Medical emergencies often require immediate attention, and delay can be detrimental. Traditional loan processes can be time-consuming and may not align with the urgency of the situation. An instant personal loan offers a rapid solution, allowing you to access funds quickly and ensuring that you can address a medical emergency without unnecessary delay.

5. Flexible payback period

When you are dealing with a medical emergency, financial stability is crucial. Instant personal loans come with equated monthly instalments (EMIs), making it easier to plan your finances. Instant personal loans are available with a variety of repayment options. You can choose the most suitable repayment period for you, which could range from a few months to a few years. This gives you the flexibility to plan your finances and make loan repayments in the manner that is most convenient for you.

The Bajaj Finance Insta Personal Loan is an excellent option for those who require immediate funding for emergency medical care. This financing option was set up to meet the needs of customers who need immediate access to finances. You can receive a loan of up to Rs. 12,76,500 with customisable repayment terms ranging from 6 months to 63 months.

Check your Bajaj Finance Insta Personal Loan offer to get the financial assistance that you require quickly.

‘This article is part of sponsored content programme.’

