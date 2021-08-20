5 Long Term Investment Options For High Return in India

The majority of investors desire to invest to earn high returns as swiftly as possible without risking their investment. This is why many people are always searching for great investment opportunities that will allow them to double their money in weeks or months with little or no risk. Unfortunately, no investment product exists that combines a high rate of return with a minimal risk factor. In truth, risk and return depends on each other; the greater the gains, the more significant the risk, and vice versa.

Before investing in a particular alternative investment, you must compare your overall risk to the product's risks and hazards. Certain assets have a high degree of risk but can yield more significant inflation-adjusted returns than other asset classes over the long run. In contrast, others have a low degree of risk and hence result in providing lower returns.

Here are some investing possibilities that Indians consider while saving for financial objectives.

Direct equity

Stock investing is not for everyone since it is a volatile asset type with no assurance of profits. Additionally, not only would it be tough to choose the proper stock, but also to time your entrance and departure. The upside is that equities have consistently outperformed all other asset classes over extended periods in inflation-adjusted returns.

Simultaneously, the chance of losing a significant percentage is great unless one uses a stop-loss mechanism to limit losses. Stop-loss is used to put an advanced order to sell a stock at a specific price. To mitigate risk, you may diversify between industries and market capitalizations.

Debt Mutual Funds

Debt mutual fund schemes are a good option for investors seeking consistent returns. They are less unpredictable than equities funds and so considered less hazardous. Debt mutual funds invest primarily in fixed-income assets such as corporate and government bonds, treasury bills, commercial paper, and other money market instruments.

However, these mutual funds do not come without risk. They expose investors to risks such as interest rate and credit risk. As a result, investors should thoroughly research the associated risks before investing.

Equity Mutual Funds

Equity mutual fund schemes invest primarily in equity securities. According to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), an equity mutual fund scheme should spend at least 65% of its assets on equities and equity-related products. An equity fund might be managed directly or indirectly.

The capacity of a fund manager to create returns is crucial in an actively traded fund. Passively managed index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) monitor the underlying index. Equity funds are classified based on their market capitalization or the industries in which they invest. Additionally, they are classified as domestic (investment only in Indian firms' shares) or foreign (investing in stocks of overseas companies).

National Pension System (NPS)

The National Pension System is an investment product geared at long-term retirement administered by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). The minimum yearly contribution (April-March) required to maintain an NPS Tier-1 account has been decreased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 1,000. It is composed of various assets, including stocks, fixed deposits, corporate bonds, liquid funds, and government funds. You may determine how much of your money may be invested in stocks via NPS based on your risk tolerance.

Public Provident Fund (PPF)

The Public Provident Fund is a popular product. Because PPFs have a 15-year term, the compounding effect of tax-free interest is significant, particularly in the later years. Additionally, since the government guarantees the interest generated and invested, it is a secure investment. Also bear in mind that the government reviews the interest rate on PPFs quarterly.