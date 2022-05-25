5 important things you need to know about a pre-approved personal loan

A pre-approved personal loan is an short-term and collateral-free loan offered by lenders like NBFCs and banks. With a decent credit score and a good repayment history, you can get such loans with ease. A pre-approved loan is a tailored loan offer that existing and eligible borrowers already qualify for based on their past record and creditworthiness. If you have an existing relationship with a lender, you can check pre-approved personal loan offer that has been personalised for you.

Since you are already approved for it, you enjoy instant approval, and can use such loans for debt consolidation, revamping your home, funding a planned or unplanned medical procedure, and more. For instance, you can get a pre-approved personal loan from Bajaj Finserv to get the money in your account in just 4 hours*. This Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan offers up to Rs. 10 lakh for you to use for any purpose without restriction. So, you can use it for emergencies or planned expenses with ease by submitting zero or minimal documents. Pre-approved offers like these make accessing funds faster, easier and more convenient and come with an affordable personal loan interest rate.

To know 5 important things regarding a pre-approved personal loan, read on.

Criteria to be eligible for pre-approved offers

Qualifying for any loan requires you to meet certain benchmarks set by your lender. While assigning pre-approved offers for personal loans, lenders like Bajaj Finserv check for the following:

No delay or irregularity in clearing outstanding bills

Sufficient income

Average monthly bank balance well above the city-based limit set by the lender

High creditworthiness

No default in EMIs

Once you meet these criteria, you can avail a pre-approved personal loan from lenders.

Documents required to avail a pre-approved personal loan

When you are eligible for a pre-approved offer for a personal loan, it means that your lender already has your KYC and financial details, so they may not ask you for any documents. However, in some cases, you may have to provide the following:

A cancelled cheque

KYC documents like voter ID card, Aadhaar card, PAN card, or passport

Statement of bank accounts that reflect your monthly income

Advantages you can enjoy with a pre-approved personal loan

Instant processing: Having already assessed your creditworthiness, lenders like Bajaj Finserv process your pre-approved personal loan application in minutes, and you get the sanctioned amount in your bank in no more than 4 hours*.

Competitive personal loan interest rate: Since the loan is pre-approved, lenders know you are a reliable borrower and make sure to offer you a competitive interest, so that you can repay it stress-free.

Flexibility in repayment: When it comes to repaying your pre-approved personal loan, you can enjoy a flexible tenor usually between 24 and 60 months. Note that if you are going for an extended tenor, the total interest you pay will be higher but the EMI will be lower. On the other hand, if you want to repay your loan in a short tenor, the total interest you will be paying would be lower, but your EMI amount will be higher. So, choose your repayment duration with care to make the most of your finances.

Application process to get a pre-approved personal loan

Once you qualify for a pre-approved personal loan, follow these steps to apply online and receive quick disbursal:

Go to the pre-approved personal loan page of your lender’s website

Enter your details to get an OTP and use it to verify your identity

Choose from the available pre-approved offers

Select a convenient tenor and check all the loan details

Confirm your loan application in the final step

Important points to remember

Don’t delay your application as pre-approved offers are usually available for a short time period

Inquire whether you need to pay extra charges for part-prepayment and foreclosure

Go for a loan with zero processing fee

Make sure you compare interest rates and available features before selecting an offer

Utilising all these benefits of a pre-approved personal loan, you can make use it as a convenient and quick funding option. You can also enjoy other unique features from top lenders like Bajaj Finserv. For example, with a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan, you can opt for the Flexi facility and pay interest-only EMIs in the first phase of tenor. During a financial crunch, this facility gives you sufficient time to organize your cash flow and reduce your initial EMIs by up to 45%*. To leverage all these benefits and more, check pre-approved personal loan offer and avail instant financing.

* T&C apply